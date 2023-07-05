Brian Culbertson – THE TRILOGY TOUR Comes to Thousand Oaks in 2024

Over the course of crafting a 25-album catalog and architecting nearly 40 Billboard No. 1 singles, Brian Culbertson has charted his own unique course in music.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

Multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer Brian Culbertson brings The Trilogy Tour to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 7:30 pm.

Over the course of crafting a 25-album catalog and architecting nearly 40 Billboard No. 1 singles, Brian Culbertson has charted his own unique course in music. Label him jazz and he makes a funk record. Call him an R&B artist and he drops an acoustic jazz trio collection. Brand him pop and he creates a 32-minute New Age opus. And you'd be hard pressed to name another instrumentalist of his ilk who can mount an elaborately designed concert production that will keep him on the road for three consecutive months. 

Culbertson burst onto the scene in 1994 with a chart-topping album that he recorded in his college apartment featuring keyboard-led contemporary jazz tracks. “Long Night Out” landed him a lengthy record deal and signaled that a star was born. 

Flash forward to present day, Culbertson composed 30 songs that populate the three albums in “The Trilogy” that describes the three-part arc of a long-term relationship: the hot and steamy “falling in love” phase, the rocky middle when perhaps they even break up for a bit, and the couple reunites to live “happily ever after” phase.  The Trilogy Tour will feature a mix of songs from The Trilogy Albums, as well as the greatest hits from Culbertson's catalog. 

Possessing style, panache and a savvy business mind capable of moving the needle in music and beyond, Culbertson founded and curates the annual Napa Valley and Chicago Jazz Getaways, which have attracted guests from all over the globe to experience his premier events. 

Whether you're listening to music from “The Trilogy” on record or live in concert, you're hearing an eclectic, entertaining and engaging set from an artist at the peak of his power.  

Single tickets go on sale Friday, July 7 at 10:00am and are priced from $69.50 - $29.50 with group discounts available. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Bank of America Performing Arts Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit Click Here.




