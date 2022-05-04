Belinda Carlisle Comes To Thousand Oaks in November

Belinda Carlisle, veteran pop singer, solo artist and former lead singer of the iconic 80's group the Go Go's brings her high energy show to Fred Kavli Theatre on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 7:30 pm.

In an everchanging landscape of shifting musical trends, few artists stand the test of time. Carlisle is one of those rare talents who continue to remain relevant after nearly four decades in the business. The gifted and glamourous singer-songwriter has touched the hearts of pop fans around the world with her unique blend of gutsy vocals, emotively charged melodies and picturesque lyrics.

Carlisle gained fame as the lead singer of the Go-Go's, the most successful all-female rock band of all time. With amassed worldwide sales in excess of 15 million albums and singles, the Go-Go's played a pivotal role in setting the tone of the 1980s pop with their self-penned, multi-platinum debut album, Beauty and the Beat.

When the Go-Go's went their separate ways, Carlisle began a successful solo career and released her first solo album in 1986, her second album Heaven On Earth produced the worldwide hit 'Heaven Is A Place On Earth' which hit number one on both the US and UK charts. The hits kept on coming with the release of her iconic 1989 album, Runaway Horses which boasted the top 10 hits 'Leave a Light On' and 'Summer Rain'. Carlisle continued to produce hits including the number one classic 'In Too Deep' showing that she had real longevity in the pop scene.

Her concert will feature all her hits in a catalogue of music that has influenced a generation.

