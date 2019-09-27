All New PEPPA PIG Live Show Coming To Thousand Oaks

Peppa Peg, George and their friends are back with a brand-new live show coming to the Kavli Theatre on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 6:00 pm.

In Peppa Pig's Adventure, Peppa gets ready to go on an exciting camping trip to the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. With lunchboxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor adventure, full of games, laughter and live music. The happy campers soon settle down to sleep and listen to the gentle pitter-patter of rain. Safe and warm inside their tents, the excited group can look forward to morning time, when there will be lots of muddy puddles to play in.

Peppa Pig Live is based on Entertainment One's (eOne) top-rated Nick Jr series that airs more than 30 times per week and reaches over 75 million homes daily. The various tours have sold over a half a million tickets while logging more than 340 performances in North American cities since 2015.

"Peppa Pig's Adventure is a truly dynamic and engaging way for young fans and their parents to experience their much-loved pre-school television property on the big stage," said Joan Grasso, eOne's SVP, Licensing - North America, Family & Brands. "There's nothing like watching little ones react to seeing Peppa Pig live -- the joy and excitement in the theater is infectious. We are thrilled to offer this one-of-a-kind experience in major cities across the U.S."

Single tickets are priced at $69 - $39 with group discounts available. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-ARTS (2787) or visit www.civicartsplaza.com.





