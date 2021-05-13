Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

26th Annual AfroSolo Arts Festival 'Black Voices: Our Stories, Our Lives' Announced For This Summer

This year's Festival takes place On-Demand via AfroSolo's YouTube Channel (programs to be posted in June).

May. 13, 2021  

The award-winning AfroSolo Arts Festival presents its 26th Annual Season of Black Voices: Our Stories, Our Lives in a two program format. Program One: June 9-13 and Program Two: June 17-June 20, 2021. Created and produced by Thomas Robert Simpson, the Festival's mission is to nurture, promote, and present facets of the African American experience through solo performances and the visual arts.

Program One features the journeys of four formerly incarcerated Black men on their road to recovery and their return to society. Program Two features AfroSolo's founder, Thomas Robert Simpson, as he recounts how his father overcame many struggles as a Black man raising a family in the Jim Crow South.

This year's Festival takes place On-Demand via AfroSolo's YouTube Channel (programs to be posted in June). To make the performances available to a wide audience, the online event is free of charge. No RSVPs are required.

AfroSolo Theatre Company's mission is to nurture, promote, and present African American and African Diaspora art and culture through solo performances and the visual arts. Founded in San Francisco in 1993, AfroSolo has provided a forum to give an authentic voice to the diverse experiences of Black people in the Americas. Through art, we bring people of different ethnicities together to explore and share the human spirit that binds us all.

Funding for the AfroSolo Theatre Company is made possible in part through the support of the Friends of AfroSolo, California Arts Council, The Kenneth Rainin Foundation, San Francisco Arts Commission, San Francisco Grants for the Arts, The Flow Fund and the Zellerbach Family Foundation.

Community Partners: African American Art and Culture Complex, African American Theatre Alliance for Independence (AATAIN), Congregation Emanu-El, Intersection for the Arts, Mentoring Men's Movement, The Formerly Incarcerated People's Performance Project, Yerba Buena Gardens Festival.


