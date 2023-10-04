Kathleen Madigan Brings THE POTLUCK PARTY TOUR to the Fred Kavli Theatre in April 2024

The performance is on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 7:00 pm.

Oct. 04, 2023

Award-winning comic Kathleen Madigan brings her uproarious new stand-up show The Potluck Party Tour to the Fred Kavli Theatre, Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 7:00 pm.

Madigan’s 34-year comedy career is showing no signs of slowing down. Madigan has been touring 250 nights a year on the road and has risen from performing in comedy clubs to performing in marquee theaters with sold-out shows. She’s squeezed in over 40 appearances on late-night talk shows and multiple comedy specials airing on Netflix, Comedy Central, and HBO. She also recently joined Jerry Seinfeld on his Netflix show Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and made the most of the pandemic by launching a podcast, “Madigan’s Pubcast,” on all streaming outlets.

Her most recent special Hunting Bigfoot, an Amazon Original, is her sixth hour long stand-up special released on the heels of her critically acclaimed and third Netflix special, Bothering Jesus. The brand-new special, recorded at The Paramount Theater in Denver, CO explores topics including Madigan’s aging parents, interactions with millennials and hunting bigfoot.

Madigan has performed internationally at festivals in theaters in Ireland, England, Hong Kong, Australia and has filmed seven Montreal Gala Shows at the Montreal Comedy Festival for CBC TV.

She's won the American Comedy Award for "Best Female Comedian" and the Phyllis Diller award for "Best Female Comedian." She has written and produced for Lewis Black's "Root of All Evil" on Comedy Central and done multiple USO tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Single tickets are on sale now and are priced at $59.75 - $34.75 with group discounts available. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Bank of America Performing Arts Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit Click Here




