freeFall Theatre Presents LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL

The time is 1959. The place is a seedy bar in Philadelphia. The audience is about to witness one of Billie Holiday's last performances, given four months before her death. More than a dozen musical numbers are interlaced with salty, often humorous reminiscences to project a riveting portrait of one of the greatest vocalists of all time.

Directed by Wren T. Brown (Waiting to Exhale, Curb Your Enthusiasm) and starring Karole Foreman (42, Black-ish), Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill is reminiscent of past freeFall favorites including End of the Rainbow and Marie and Rosetta. Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill also stars Damon Carter as Jimmy Powers.

Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill opens March 25 and runs through April 24, 2022. Performances run Wednesday through Sunday unless otherwise specified.

"This play has been one of our most requested productions in recent memory" says freeFall Artistic Director, Eric Davis. "We are also incredibly excited to present the acclaimed production from our new friends at Ebony Repertory Theatre in Los Angeles. Our hope is to continue to cultivate this collaboration for future productions."

About Ebony Repertory Theatre

Founded by Wren T. Brown and Israel Hicks in June 2007, Ebony Repertory Theatre (ERT) is the Resident Company and Operator of the beautiful 400 hundred seat Nate Holden Performing Arts Center. ERT holds the distinction of being the only African American professional theatre company, (Actors Equity) in Los Angeles. With award winning theatre as its cornerstone, ERT also presents a music series, a dance series, lecture series and other perennial programming. Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director, Wren T. Brown and Managing Director, Gayle Hooks, ERT's commitment is to bring diverse, high standard, professional performing arts to the Mid-City community, as well as the greater Los Angeles area, making the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center a Cultural Destination!

freeFall's Tandem Series

In addition to a full run of Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, freeFall's Tandem Series will feature Eleri Ward in A Perfect Little Death playing freeFall for one night only on April 7, 2022 at 7pm. The brainchild of Eleri Ward, her acoustic Sondheim covers are a whirling combination of two deep loves: the expansive, one-of-a-kind canon of Stephen Sondheim and the sweet, melancholic sounds of Sufjan Stevens straight from the scenery of Carrie & Lowell, interpreted through the lens of Eleri's original point of view. Starting from a spontaneous Instagram post in 2019, covering "Every Day A Little Death," Eleri has now crafted her own niche at the crossroads of musical theater and indie-folk music embodied by acoustic simplicity and swirling harmonies.This special engagement is included in freeFall's 2021/2022 subscription. Single tickets for A Perfect Little Death are only $55.

freeFall is committed to a safe experience for staff, patrons and cast members. freeFall Theatre is a fully vaccinated company and we are following strict health guidelines as outlined by CDC and in agreement with Actor's Equity Association. Visit our website regularly for Covid safety protocols as they are subject to change.

freeFall Theatre is located at 6099 Central Avenue in St. Petersburg. Subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at freefalltheatre.com or by calling 727-498-5205. All matinees at freeFall are at 2pm and all evening performances are at 7pm.