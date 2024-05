YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN to Open at freeFall Theatre in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ThinkTank Theatre and freeFall Theatre are teaming up to present You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown Friday, June 7 through Sunday, June 16, 2024, with a preview performance on Thursday, June 6. The production is billed as an extended component of freeFall's popular Tandem Series. The show is written by Clark Gesner, Michael Mayer, Andrew Lippa, and Charles M. Schulz. The play is directed by ThinkTank Producing Artistic Director, Georgia Mallory Guy, with musical direction by freeFall's Resident Music Director, Michael Raabe, and choreographed by Jessica Scruggs, known for her most recent work this past fall with American Stage's production of Indecent.

The cast of You're a Good Man Charlie Brown is made up of a variety of Tampa Bay favorites and new faces. Local audiences will recognize Cameron Kubly, most recently seen in God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater (freeFall) and The Crucible (TampaRep/ThinkTank), who will take on the titular role of Charlie Brown. Jonathan O'Brien is returning to ThinkTank after having appeared in The Lightning Thief and most recently in All My Sons (TampaRep) and will be playing the role of Linus.

Newcomers to the ThinkTank main stage include Dane Becker (Grease - Live on the Fox Network, Hairspray - Florida Studio Theatre) who will play Schroeder and Tampa Native Isabella Falber (We Will Rock You - Funky Little Theatre Company Co, Colorado) who will play Lucy. University of Tampa Senior, Kelsey Lopez will make her professional debut in the role of Snoopy, and another Tampa Native, Alexa Lowrey (Jersey Boys - The Fireside Theatre, Wisconsin), will play the beloved Sally Brown.

In addition to these, members of ThinkTank's Young Artists' Ensemble Apprentice Company will also take to the stage. Blake HS Junior, Stella Duncan (Spring Cabaret, Enough! Plays), will play Woodstock, Tampa Prep Junior, Lilyanna Meyer (Spring Cabaret), will play Marcie, recent graduate of Bayshore Christian and soon to be University of Central Florida Freshman, Jadon Milne (Spring Cabaret, The Crucible), will play Shermy, Blake HS Junior, Gustavo Perez (The Crucible) will play 5, and recent homeschool graduate, Via Shea (Spring Cabaret, She Kills Monsters, The Crucible), will play Peppermint Patty. These YAE members will also serve as understudies.

You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown explores life through the eyes of Charlie Brown and his friends in the Peanuts Gang. This revue of songs and vignettes, based on the beloved Charles Schulz comics, is an incredible experience for both first-time and experienced theatre goers! Musical numbers include "My Blanket and Me," "The Kite,” "The Baseball Game," "Little Known Facts," "Suppertime," and “Happiness." It's guaranteed to please audiences of all ages!

“This musical is one that always stays relevant because wherever you are in life, it never stops speaking to you. It's nostalgic, it's innocent, it's generational. For the youngest audience member, these are characters going through the same twists and turns of youth, and for the oldest audience member, it's the memories of joy, heartbreak and the ebb and flow of life. It is bittersweet, beautiful and truly a musical for everyone,” says ThinkTank Producing Artistic Director, Georgia Mallory Guy.”

Performances will take place at freeFall Theatre on Thursdays (6/6 – Preview and 6/13), Fridays (6/7 - Opening and 6/14) and Saturdays (6/8 and 6/15) at 7:00 PM and Sundays (6/9 and 6/16 - Closing) at 2:00 PM. There will also be a sensory friendly matinee on Saturday, 6/8, at 2:00 PM. freeFall theatre is located at 6099 Central Ave, Saint Petersburg, FL 33710. It is recommended for ages 5 and up and the runtime is approximately two hours, which includes the intermission. Those with children younger than 5 are encouraged to attend the sensory friendly matinee.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.thinktanktya.org, or www.freefalltheatre.com



