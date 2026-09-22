YACHT ROCK REVUE Will Bring PRIMETIME Tour to Ruth Eckerd Hall January 23

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Yacht Rock Revue has announced additional dates for its brand-new headline tour, PRIMETIME, bringing the smooth sounds, timeless hits, and infectious energy of the '70s and '80s to stages across North America. The tour includes a stop at Ruth Eckerd Hall on Saturday, January 23 at 8 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 25 at 10 am. For a complete list of tour dates and more information, visit yachtrockrevue.com.

PRIMETIME is Yacht Rock Revue's most ambitious live production to date, inspired by the golden age of television and the band's own roots as a DIY club act. Blending world-class musicianship with a nostalgic atmosphere, the show transports audiences back to an era defined by effortless cool, unforgettable melodies, and shared cultural moments.

While PRIMETIME raises the bar visually and sonically, the heart of the show remains the same: intimacy, spontaneity, and audience connection. It's a celebration of the era, delivered with humor, heart, and serious chops. Additionally, the tour is sponsored by the leading THC-infused beverage, Cann.

About Yacht Rock Revue

Yacht Rock Revue, hailed by Rolling Stone as the 'world's premier soft-rock party band,' invites listeners on a nostalgic voyage through the sun-soaked melodies of the '70s and '80s. With dy-no-mite renditions of hits by Kenny Loggins, Michael McDonald, Steely Dan, Christopher Cross, and more, Yacht Rock Revue is widely recognized as the driving force behind the yacht rock resurgence, sharing stages with icons like Train, REO Speedwagon, Kenny Loggins, and Styx - while earning a devoted following of 'Anchorheads.' 2026 marks their most ambitious production yet, delivered with the same intimacy and interactive touch that harkens back to their days as a club band. Channeling the golden age of television and their humble beginnings in an Atlanta, GA basement in 2007, it's PRIMETIME.

Event Details

Tickets starting at $39.25 are available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com. The Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall is located at 1111 N. McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater and is open Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 6 pm, Friday, from 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturday, from noon to 6 pm. The Ruth Eckerd Hall Ticket Office will open two hours prior to show time.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 39 Days 03 Hrs 26 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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