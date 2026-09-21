FOREIGNER to Perform at Ruth Eckerd Hall
The rock band's setlist will feature hits including Juke Box Hero, Cold As Ice, and I Want To Know What Love Is.
Ruth Eckerd Hall will present Foreigner: The Hits Unplugged on Tuesday, February 16 at 8 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 25 at 10 am.
With more Top 10 hits than Journey and as many as Fleetwood Mac, Foreigner ranks prominently across categories in Billboard's “Greatest of All Time” list. At times, the band's weekly catalogue sales have surpassed those of Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, the Rolling Stones, the Who, Def Leppard, Van Halen, and Aerosmith (Source: Nielsen SoundScan). With 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, Foreigner is widely recognized as one of the most popular rock acts in the world, boasting a powerful catalogue that continues to drive sold-out tours and total sales exceeding 80 million records.
The band is responsible for some of rock's most enduring anthems, including Juke Box Hero, Cold As Ice, Hot Blooded, Waiting For A Girl Like You, Feels Like The First Time, Urgent, Head Games, Say You Will, Dirty White Boy, and Long, Long Way From Home. Their worldwide #1 hit, I Want To Know What Love Is, is also part of Spotify's exclusive Billions Club. 50 years into their career, Foreigner remains a major presence on the charts, with strong airplay and continued Billboard album success. Their catalogue sales recently ranked them among the Top 40 Best-Selling Music Artists of All Time, according to Business Insider. Foreigner is: Luis Carlos Maldonado (vocals), Jeff Pilson (bass) Michael Bluestein (keyboards), Bruce Watson (lead guitar), Chris Frazier (drums), and John Roth (guitar).
Tickets starting at 53.25 are available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com. The Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall is located at 1111 N. McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater and is open Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 6 pm, Friday, from 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturday, from noon to 6 pm. The Ruth Eckerd Hall Ticket Office will open two hours prior to show time.
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