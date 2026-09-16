BE LIKE BLIPPI Tour to Come to Ruth Eckerd Hall in January 2027

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Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment will bring the Be Like Blippi Tour to Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater on Tuesday, January 19, 2027 at 6 p.m.

Designed for children ages 2-7, the live family show features Blippi and Meekah in an interactive adventure combining music, dancing, play and exploration. The Clearwater engagement is part of a newly announced slate of Winter 2027 North American performances following previous dates across North America and the United Kingdom.

The show features several songs from the Blippi franchise, including "The Excavator Song," "Monster Truck," "Dino Dance" and "Curious Like Me."

“Blippi has become a global phenomenon by inspiring children to explore the world with curiosity, confidence, and enthusiasm,” said Stephen Shaw, Founder and Co-CEO of Round Room Live. “Following an incredible response from families across North America and the UK, we're thrilled to bring the Be Like Blippi Tour to even more cities, creating unforgettable live experiences that families can enjoy together.”

“Blippi and Meekah always make curiosity feel like an adventure, and the Be Like Blippi Tour captures the spirit of adventure and curiosity that families love about the brand,” said Mike Katzman, General Manager of Core Brands at Moonbug Entertainment. “With music, dancing, play and discovery, families can learn and have fun together. We're excited to bring the experience to even more families this winter.”

Tickets start at $33.75 and go on sale Friday, September 18 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available through the Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or at RuthEckerdHall.com.

Ruth Eckerd Hall is located at 1111 N. McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater, Florida.

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