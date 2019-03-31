World-Renowned Vocal Coaches Return To Broadway Theatre Project

Now entering its 28th year, Broadway Theatre Project (BTP), a program described by Playbill as "The world's most prestigious musical theatre arts education program for high school and college students", announces internationally-known Voice Coaches Peisha McPhee and Michael Orland will return to teach this summer.

BTP faculty range from professional dancers and choreographers to vocal coaches and directors. The 2019 Summer Apprenticeship program is being held June 23-July 14 on the campus of the University of South Florida. There are a few remaining spots. Call Debra McWaters for more information on how to apply at (813) 766-1014 or email: flodecarlo@aol.com.

With over three decades of professional experience, Peisha McPhee is an internationally renowned singer and Vocal Coach. Her critically acclaimed one-woman show has played throughout the United States and Europe. Peisha has sung in the national tours of SHOWBOAT and MAN OF LA MANCHA but recently collaborated with world-renowned pianist Sergiu Tuhutziu in CHOPIN MEETS BROADWAY, which has been met with rave reviews. Peisha is one of the most sought-after Vocal Coaches in the world and was the premiere AMERICAN IDOL (along with her daughter Adriana). She is now the Vocal Coach for Auli'i Cravalho (Disney's MOANA). She helped launch the career of her other daughter, Katharine McPhee, American Idol's memorable finalist who is now starting in NBC's hit show SCORPION and was in Broadway's hit WAITRESS.

Michael Orland finished a 16-year run on AMERICAN IDOL, having been Pianist, Arranger, Vocal Coach, and Associate Musical Director, and is now the Music Director/Vocal Coach on the hit NBC show LITTLE BIG SHOTS AND FOREVER YOUNG hosted by Steve Harvey. He has appeared on OPRAH, THE ELLEN SHOW, CBS EARLY SHOW, TODAY SHOW, ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT and ACCESS HOLLYWOOD.

Orland has collaborated with Kristin Chenoweth, Harry Connick, Jr. and Jennifer Lopez; played for hit shows such as WHEN PIGS FLY and Forbidden Broadway in Los Angeles; served as the Musical Director for 13 seasons for one of the touring companies of the RADIO CITY CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR STARRING The Rockettes. He's authored the popular book Chicken Soup for the American Idol Soul and served as the Associate Music Director on NBC'S HAIRSPRAY LIVE.





