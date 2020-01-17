Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Musical (local)

Daniel Maldonado - PIPPIN - freeFall Theatre

Best Actor in a Play (local)

Joshua Lynch - A TALENT FOR MURDER - Broadway Everyday Star Theater

Best Actress in a Musical (local)

Annie Sardouk - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion

Best Actress in a Play (local)

Jessica Haberland - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion

Best Choreographer (local)

Shain Stroff - MAMMA MIA! - American Stage

Best Community Theater Company

Arts In Motion

Best Costume Design - Play or Musical (local)

Sharon Phillips - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion

Best Director/Musical (local)

Capria Pichette - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion

Best Director/Play (local)

Gabe Flores - LEND ME A TENOR - Carrollwood Cultural Center

Best Lighting Design - Play or Musical (local)

Craig Hartfield - A TALENT FOR MURDER - Broadway Everyday Star Theater

Best Music Director - Play or Musical (local)

Alison Graham and Craig Hartfield - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion

Best Musical (local)

NEWSIES - Arts In Motion

Best Play (local)

OFFED AT THE BAKE-OFF - Arts In Motion

Best Professional Theater Company

American Stage Theatre Company

Best Scenic Design - Play or Musical (local)

Leiann Klein - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion

Best Sound Design - Play or Musical (local)

Andrew Blizzard - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You