Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Actor in a Musical (local)
Daniel Maldonado - PIPPIN - freeFall Theatre
Best Actor in a Play (local)
Joshua Lynch - A TALENT FOR MURDER - Broadway Everyday Star Theater
Best Actress in a Musical (local)
Annie Sardouk - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion
Best Actress in a Play (local)
Jessica Haberland - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion
Best Choreographer (local)
Shain Stroff - MAMMA MIA! - American Stage
Best Community Theater Company
Arts In Motion
Best Costume Design - Play or Musical (local)
Sharon Phillips - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion
Best Director/Musical (local)
Capria Pichette - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion
Best Director/Play (local)
Gabe Flores - LEND ME A TENOR - Carrollwood Cultural Center
Best Lighting Design - Play or Musical (local)
Craig Hartfield - A TALENT FOR MURDER - Broadway Everyday Star Theater
Best Music Director - Play or Musical (local)
Alison Graham and Craig Hartfield - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion
Best Musical (local)
NEWSIES - Arts In Motion
Best Play (local)
OFFED AT THE BAKE-OFF - Arts In Motion
Best Professional Theater Company
American Stage Theatre Company
Best Scenic Design - Play or Musical (local)
Leiann Klein - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion
Best Sound Design - Play or Musical (local)
Andrew Blizzard - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Get Notified About The Next Round of Nominations & Voting!
Sign Up For Email Alerts!
Get Notified About The Next Round of Nominations & Voting!
Sign Up For Email Alerts!