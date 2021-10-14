West Coast Players Presents THE 39 STEPS

West Coast Players will present The 39 Steps adapted by Patrick Barlow from an original concept by Simon Corble and Nobby Dimon from the movie by Alfred Hitchcock and the novel by John Buchan, directed by Brian Yarbrough, from October 29-November 14.

The 39 Steps mixes a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, adding a dash of Monty Python. This fast-paced whodunit, packed with nonstop laughs, over 150 zany characters, an onstage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers, and some good old-fashioned romance, is the show for anyone who loves the magic of theatre!





