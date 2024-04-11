ThinkTank Theatre And FreeFall Theatre Present YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ThinkTank Theatre and freeFall Theatre are teaming up to present You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown as a part of freeFall's Tandem Series.

The show is written by Clark Gesner, Michael Mayer, Andrew Lippa, and Charles M. Schulz. The play is directed by Georgia Mallory Guy with musical direction by Michael Raabe and choreography by Jessica Scrugg. Rehearsals begin May 4, 2024 and will preview on June 6, 2024. The production officially opens June 7, 2024 and will continue its run through June 16, 2024.

Happiness is great musical theatre! With charm, wit, and heart, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown explores life through the eyes of Charlie Brown and his friends in the Peanuts gang. This revue of songs and vignettes, based on the beloved Charles Schulz comic strip, is an incredible experience for both first time and experienced theatre goers! Musical numbers include "My Blanket and Me," "The Kite,” "The Baseball Game," "Little Known Facts," "Suppertime," and “Happiness." It's guaranteed to please audiences of all ages!

“This musical is one that always stays relevant because wherever you are in life, it never stops speaking to you. It's nostalgic, it's innocent, it's generational. For the youngest audience member, these are characters going through the same twists and turns of youth, and for the oldest audience member, it's the memories of joy, heartbreak, the ebb and flow of life, it is bittersweet and beautiful. It truly is a musical for everyone,” says ThinkTank Producing Artistic Director, Georgia Mallory Guy.”

The cast of You're a Good Man Charlie Brown is made up of a variety of Tampa Bay favorites and a few new faces too. Local audiences will recognize Cameron Kubly, most recently seen in God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater (freeFall) and The Crucible (TampaRep/ThinkTank) who will take on the titular role of Charlie Brown. Jonathan O'Brien is returning to the ThinkTank stage after having appeared in The Lightning Thief and most recently in All My Sons (TampaRep) and will be playing the role of Linus.

Newcomers to the ThinkTank main stage include Dane Becker (Grease - Live on the Fox Network, Hairspray - Florida Studio Theatre) who will play Schroeder and Tampa Native Isabella Falber (We Will Rock You - Funky Little Theatre Company Co, Colorado) who will play Lucy. University of Tampa Senior, Kelsey Lopez will make her professional debut in the role of Snoopy, and another Tampa Native, Alexa Lowrey (Jersey Boys - The Fireside Theatre, Wisconsin), will play the beloved Sally Brown.

In addition to these, members of ThinkTank's Young Artists' Ensemble Apprentice Company will also grace the stage. Blake HS Junior, Stella Duncan (Spring Cabaret, Enough! Plays), will play Woodstock, Tampa Prep Junior, Lilyanna Meyer (Spring Cabaret), will play Marcie, recent graduate of Bayshore Christian and soon to be University of Central Florida Freshman, Jadon Milne (Spring Cabaret, The Crucible), will play Shermy, Blake HS Junior, Gustavo Perez (The Crucible) will play 5, and recent homeschool graduate, Via Shea (Spring Cabaret, She Kills Monsters, The Crucible), will play Peppermint Patti. These YAE members will also serve as understudies.

Tickets

Performances will take place at freeFall Theatre on Thursdays (6/6 and 6/13), Fridays (6/7 and 6/14) and Saturdays (6/8 and 6/15) at 7:00 PM and Sundays (6/9 and 6/16) at 2:00 PM. There will also be a “sensory friendly” matinee on Saturday, June 8th at 2:00 PM. freeFall theatre is located at 6099 Central Ave, Saint Petersburg, FL 33710.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.thinktanktheatre.org, or www.freefalltheatre.com

About ThinkTank:

At ThinkTank Theatre, we hold steadfast to the vision of producing thought-provoking, awe-inspiring, professional theatre for young people and family audiences. We strive vigorously to produce high-quality theatrical events and productions, programs for our communities through inclusion and accessibility, and to inspire audiences of all ages to find within themselves their sense of adventure, creativity and curiosity.