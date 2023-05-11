The Off-Central Players Close Spring Season With THE REVENGE OF THE SPACE PANDAS OR BINKY RUDICH AND THE TWO-SPEED CLOCK

That's right, coming from the guy who wrote Glengarry Glen Ross, American Buffalo, and Sexual Perversity in Chicago, The Off-Central Players present David Mamet's The Revenge of the Space Pandas or Binky Rudich and the Two-Speed Clock.

The cast combines seasoned professional adults and teenagers with theatrical training. As director Katie Calahan puts it, "It is rare that a professional theater would cast teenagers to play teenage characters alongside adults. I knew from running the children's theater in a region rich with varied theater opportunities for young people the talent was there. Of the 9 performers in this show, 4 of my actors are teenagers. Three of them are leads. They are all fully integrated members of the professional cast. All of them attend performing arts magnet schools, have extensive theater experience and are making their professional debuts."

The story is quite simple: Binky Rudich, his friend Viv, and his almost human sheep Bob tinker with a two-speed clock with the idea that, as Binky says, "Time on Earth moves at the same speed all the time, but there is another speed, a slower speed, and if we could find it, everything would stand still on Earth, and we would spin off." And they do! To Crestview, Fourth World in the Goolagong System, ruled by George Topax and guarded by the Great Space Pandas. The excitement really begins when the Supreme Ruler commands that Bob be brought to him, never again to leave Goolagong, and he steals the two-speed clock just to make sure. Only a very serious playwright could produce such an insane comedy!

The Revenge of the Space Pandas or Binky Rudich and the Two-Speed Clock begins performances May 11.

The Off Central Players are a 501(c) professional theatre company that supports the artistry of every participant, while honoring their identities, perspectives, and traditions that inspire and nurture artistic expression through the power of creativity.