Tampa Repertory Theatre to Stage KING LEAR

The last live performance of King Lear anywhere near the Tampa Bay area was nearly 30 years ago in Sarasota. Now, at long last, this legendary Shakespearean tragedy returns to the stage.

Previewing on February 3rd (pay what you can), and running just three weekends (February 4th through the 20th) at The University of South Florida School of Theatre and Dance, the production features TampaRep mainstay Michael Mahoney (Heisenberg, The Iceman Cometh) in the title role. The production uses minimalism, magic, and a cast of new and familiar faces.



Continuing TampaRep's tradition of presenting seldom-produced theatrical classics, we dedicate this show to the memory of our fearless leader, C. David Frankel. Using minimalism, magic, and a cast of new and familiar faces, KING LEAR promises to be the theatrical event of the season. According to their website, "TampaRep produces theatre with an emphasis on American drama. We create an experience - one that the audience completes - in productions that are innovative, provocative, and classic."

TampaRep will continue to follow CDC guidance. All attendees will be expected to wear masks while in attendance at the theatre. KING LEAR will perform at USF in Theatre 2, which will offer plenty of opportunity for socially distanced seating.

