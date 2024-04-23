Sears Studio To Bring MAD LIBS LIVE To Fort Myers Kids Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mad Libs Live! will take the stage at the Fort Myers Kids Fringe Festival on June 1st at 1 PM! The new, interactive musical is based on the most popular word game of all time and promises an exciting experience for audiences of all ages.

"Mad Libs Live!" features a dynamic cast of characters: Aubrey Indorf as Merrily, Aidan Anderson as Geyser, Leyla Jade-Curbelo as Virtuosa, Newton Arcilla as Gogo, and Vanessa Poole as The M.C. The story captures the journey of four high school students-Merrily, Geyser, Virtuosa, and Gogo-as they unite to clinch a victory in a singing competition. Set during the finals of "Teen Superstars," a televised contest determining the top singing group at Blankville Central High, the plot thickens when they discover their lyrics are incomplete just moments before the show begins. With a twist of interactive fun characteristic of Mad Libs, the audience steps in to supply the missing words, ensuring each show is uniquely entertaining and filled with laughter.

"Mad Libs Live! is an exciting musical adventure that combines the world's greatest word game with high-energy performances and audience interaction," said Nancy Sears.

"We're thrilled to bring this interactive show to the Fort Myers Kids Fringe Festival and can't wait to see what creative words the audience will come up with!"

As the show progresses, the audience plays a crucial role in the group's journey to stardom. Whether it's helping Gogo get the girl, encouraging Geyser to make new friends, or coaxing Merrily out of her shell, the audience's contributions shape the storyline and determine who will become the next Teen Superstars.

The show is suitable for all ages, making it an excellent choice for a fun-filled afternoon out with the kids. Tickets for the performance can be purchased online at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/allianceforthearts/3107/event/1377428.

About Mad Libs Live!

Mad Libs Live! is a dynamic, interactive musical that brings the world's greatest word game to life on stage. With audience participation shaping the story, Mad Libs Live! provides a fresh and hilarious experience at every performance.

About Fort Myers Kids Fringe Festival

The Fort Myers Kids Fringe Festival is a vibrant event dedicated to providing families with a diverse range of performances and activities. The festival celebrates creativity, community, and culture, offering attendees a unique opportunity to experience the arts in a family-friendly setting. Fringe Fort Myers is a joint effort between the Alliance for the Arts and the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, now in its 31st season. Fringe Fort Myers is being led by Bill Taylor, founder and Producing Artistic Director of Theatre Conspiracy at the Alliance for the Arts, now in its 30th consecutive season. For additional questions, please contact fringe@artinlee.org.