Ruth Eckerd Hall Partners With Homeless Empowerment Program To Host Non-Perishable Food Drive

During this holiday season, Ruth Eckerd Hall will once again join HEP, the Homeless Empowerment Program, to help collect food for homeless individuals and families in Pinellas County. The public is invited to help too.

Beginning today, Tuesday, November 5, through Wednesday, December 31, when attending any performance at Ruth Eckerd Hall and the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, the public may bring non-perishable food to donate in one of the HEP containers conveniently located in the lobby of each theatre. The public may also donate non-perishable food at Ruth Eckerd Hall during business hours.

“The need in our community continues to be great,” said Susan M. Crockett, Ruth Eckerd Hall President & CEO. “We are humbled to partner with our friends at HEP who provide the important resources to Pinellas County serving those most in need.”

“Collection drives are a great example of how our community can come together to create a larger impact. A few canned good items here and there may seem like a small donation, but combined, allows HEP to feed hundreds of individuals every day,” said Ashley Lowery, President & CEO of the Homeless Empowerment Program.

Since Hurricanes Helene and Milton last month, Ruth Eckerd Hall has partnered with Calvary Church – Clearwater to collect items for those in our neighboring community severely impacted by recent hurricanes including residents of The Standard on Drew Street and students and families of Eisenhower Elementary School. In addition, the performing arts center has pledged to donate 5,000 tickets to performances at Ruth Eckerd Hall, The bilheimer Capitol Theatre and The BayCare Sound to first responders, lineman and beach hospitality workers in Pinellas and Pasco Counties.

For more information, please visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com. The Ruth Eckerd Hall Administrative Office is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 5 pm. The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall is open Tuesday through Saturday, from noon to 6 pm; Friday, from 10 am to 6 pm and Saturday, from noon to 6 pm.

Each year HEP serves approximately 100,000 meals in their state-of-the-art dining hall. The food service staff is always in need of all kinds of food items including canned fruits and vegetables, canned tomato sauce, dry pasta and rice, cereal, oatmeal, condiments and more.

HEP is a registered 501(c)(3) organization. Since 1986, their Mission has been to provide homeless and low-income families and individuals, including Veterans, with housing, food, clothing and support services necessary to obtain self-sufficiency and improved quality of life. Their goal is to break the cycle of homelessness for any individual or family in need of assistance.

For more information on HEP, please visit www.hepempowers.org/about/.

For more information on the food drive, please visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.

Comments