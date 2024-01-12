Review: A Dazzling, Inventive Adaptation Of Sondheim's COMPANY Lights Up The Room And Our Hearts At Straz Center For The Performing Arts

“It’s hard enough getting this far, who wants to go back...”

“You have to want to marry someone not just somebody....”

Company Sondheim’s subliminal musical comedy about a Bachelor turning 35 and all of his married/divorced friends celebrating him received a record-setting 14 Tony Award Nominations and won 6. The original 1970 production featured music and lyrics by Sondheim and a book by George Furth.

In the process of the original Company coming to fruition, George Furth wrote 11 one-act plays. After passing the material to Sondheim who then reached out to Hal Prince for an opinion, Prince said it has the workings of a musical about New York marriages with its central character examining those marriages.

Directed by Hal Prince the musical opened on Broadway at the Alvin Theatre on April 26, 1970. It closed on January 1, 1972, following 705 performances and 12 previews.

For our purposes, the following will cover the Gender-swapped Revival of Sondheim’s subliminal masterpiece.

In 2018 a planned, West End Revival of Company came about as part of Elliott & Harper’s debut season of their production company. The production was directed by Marianne Elliott, which began previews in September of 2018 and officially opened to regular performances on October 17, 2018. The revival featured several changes to the genders of characters in the beloved musical. The leading role of Bobby normally played by a man, was changed to Bobbie, now played by a female and helmed by Rosalie Craig. This revival also featured a same-sex couple for the first time, where as Jonathan Bailey assumed the role (Jamie), known previously as Amy in the original musical, and Alex Gaumond played his fiancé Paul. Sondheim approved the changes and worked with Marianne Elliott on script revisions. The production also featured performances by Patti LuPone, Ben Lewis, and Mel Giedroyc.

Elliott’s production of Company was such a smash, and topped the Olivier Awards in 2019, alongside Come from Away with 9 nominations. It won the award for Best Musical Revival, Supporting Actress (Lupone), and Supporting Actor (Bailey).

In December 2021, the West-End Revival made its transfer to Broadway with Marianne Elliott once again directing, and the role of Bobbie being played by Katrina Lenk. Originally planned to open on Sondheim’s 90th Birthday in March of 2020, but after nine preview performances, the show was brought to a halt due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. The production resumed its preview performances in November of 2021 with Sondheim in attendance shortly before his death. The entire run of performances was dedicated to the beloved composer.

Sondheim expressed his thoughts on the gender swap of the lead character Bobby from male to female. He expressed his thoughts by saying,

“You can do it in different ways from generation to generation… What keeps theater alive is the chance always to do it differently, with not only fresh casts but fresh viewpoints. It's not just a matter of changing pronouns, but attitudes.”

Britney Coleman leads an exceptionally strong cast, and this musical-comedy Revival leaps off the stage with gusto.

As Bobbie she is free spirited, carefree, and effervescent. She brings so much joy to the character, and her vocals are top notch. Her “Marry Me a Little...” is poignant, and beautifully delivered. Her “Being Alive,” is a moving rendition, and delivered with utter finesse. There is a sparkle in her eye, and hope in her heart. Her moments with each of the boyfriends shows a different side to her Bobbie, and you feel for her plight.

From the overture to the final bows the incredible cast of “Company” left it all on the stage in this beautiful and fully realized production.

As Joanne, Judy McLane is a dazzling diamond. Her vocal power soars to the rafters. Her“Ladies who Lunch” would give even Patti LuPone a run for her money. Dressed to the nines in a Marilyn-esque sparkling silver dress that makes ever head turn at her entrance. Full of sass and class, Joanne stuns in her performance.

Matt Rodin and Ali Louis Bourzgui are a perfect pair as Jamie and Paul respectively. Their show-stopping number “Getting Married Today...” is a hilarious moment and so true to real life. The dichotomy of these two characters and the relationship they share is so fun to watch, I could watch a whole show centered around their musings. Matt Rodin’s timing in the number is impeccable, and he masters a very difficult song making it his own.

The trio of Andy, Theo, and PJ are hilarious in their antics. As the boyfriends, or in this case suitors of Bobbie, each have a different stake in the game. PJ is exciting and daring, he’s more street smart and it shows. Tyler Hardwick puts his own spin on “Another Hundred People.” His vocal chops are exceptional, and I could see him in a Lin-Manuel show one day. As Andy, Jacob Dickey is the right kind of over-the-top ridiculous. His moments with Bobbie especially during Act II’s “Poor Baby,” are wonderful to watch. David Socolar does a great job in the role of Theo, the almost misplaced suitor, he is a wonderful addition to the group of performers.

Rounding out the exceptional cast are Kathryn Allison (Sarah), Will Blum (David), Derrick Davis (Larry), Javier Ignacio (Peter), James Earl Jones II (Harry), Marina Kondo (Susan),and Emma Straton (Jenny). Each member of the cast goes above and beyond to tell this beautiful, and funny story of New Yorkers in and out of love. They should all be commended for the exceptional work.

Scenic Design by Bunny Christie is mind-blowing to witness. The frames like pictures of the lives of these characters are beautifully rendered. Each scene change moved seamlessly and there was never a halt in momentum.

The concept behind changing the genders of a couple characters, was the spark that lit the fire, that soon became one of the most talked about revivals in recent years.Director Marianne Elliott discussed the moment she decided to change the storyline, by saying,

"When I was auditioning in London, I couldn't find the person [to play Amy]. I also felt like this woman wasn't now, wasn't a very modern woman. So then I did a crazy thing — I asked a friend of mine, Jonathan Bailey... 'Would you mind just coming in and trying something for me? It's a bit crazy.We worked for maybe an hour and a half, and it wasn't perfect, but I felt (gasp), this is exciting, there's a potential here. So I then immediately got on the email to Steve, and I said, 'Steve, you have to be sitting down. You have to be having a glass of wine in your hand. And take a deep breath, but I'm going to say something to you: I think possibly we should change Amy into a man.' And Steve's reply sums him up, really, as a collaborator. He basically said, 'Marianne, you need to be sitting down, you need to have a glass of wine in your hand, you need to take a deep breath: I think it's a great idea.'"

I for one am happy that Sondheim agreed to the change, for this Company is not only fully realized, but the story feels fresh, updated, and more current, expertly fitting in the worldview we currently find ourselves. If you want to find out why one of the most beloved musicals, has become one of the most talked about revivals, then head on over to www.strazcenter.org, for tickets. Hurry, because there are only 5 more chances to catch this beautiful Company before the candles are blown out on Tampa and the Straz Center. Bobbie and her friends are waiting, consider this your invitation to the most amazing birthday party. Afterwards find a bar for a perfect Vodka Stinger, tell them Joanne sent you.

“Somebody crowd me with love, Somebody force me to care, Somebody let me come through, I’ll always be there, as frightened as you, to help us survive, Being alive...”

PHOTO CREDIT: Matthew Murphy, MURPHYMADE