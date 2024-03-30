Review: Dive Headfirst into the Upside Down with STRANGER SINGS: A MUSICAL PARODY at Straz Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stranger Sings! is a musical parody based on the adventures of some unlikely heroes set in the 1980s in Hawkins, Indiana. Created in part to celebrate the fandom surrounding the Netflix behemoth, Stranger Things super fans Jonathan Hogue and Nick Flatto, whereas Flatto also serves as producer-director of the show.

They always say its good company you keep, and beginning March 29th, Tampa Bay audiences are getting their very own chance to sink into the Upside Down with some of the show's most memorable characters.

Best of all, you DO NOT have to be a fan of the show or have seen a single episode to have a great time. That was the idea Jonathan and Nick perused while initiating this trip into the upside-down. Full of zany costumes, and quirky wigs, spoofing the 80’s nostalgia, is part of the heart that makes this show, the memorable experience it is.

However, for those who have never seen Stranger Things, we can preface a little of the storyline for you here. The Netflix behemoth that has captured the minds of millions of adoring pop-culture fans, takes place in the 1980s in a fictionalized rural town of Hawkins, Indiana, whereas its community declares, “Nothing bad has ever happened in Hawkins...”

Despite the idea of that to be true, secret experiments in a seemingly shady laboratory have opened a portal to an alternate dimension known as the Upside Down. In said dimension lurk monsters such as the Demogorgon. Lab subjects include Eleven, a teenage girl with the powers of telekinesis, she manages to escape and befriends a group of teenagers who are set out on a quest to find their missing friend. Other notable characters include Joyce Byers, a divorcee and mother of two sons, one of whom (Will) is the aforementioned missing friend. So now we join friends Mike, Dustin, Lucas, and Eleven on their quest to bring Will home. Interweaving plot lines include Joyce’s other son Steve, a strange loner student (Jonathan), everyone’s favorite Sheriff Hopper, fan-favorite Barb, and her “best friend” Nancy, making Stranger Things a hilarious take on events from the Netflix Series.

Now like any event of any pop-culture significance, you will encounter super-fans. Here in lies the genius, behind this musical. It performs like a well-oiled machine, but also allows us to see the humanity in the performers. They break the proverbial fourth wall, interact with audience members, and even laugh at their own flaws, and technical blunders that would otherwise be damning in any other setting. Here we find charm in the messy, and revel in the genius of the writing, and the use of improv, making it a well-oiled cohesive machine that takes off like a rocket leaving everything in its wake, you will laugh so hard your face will hurt.

80’s references are woven throughout and thrown at the audience in furious precision. Nods to Dirty Dancing, E.T., Thriller, Edward Scissorhands, The Breakfast Club, Heathers, Xanadu, Beetlejuice, The Goonies, Saturday Night Fever, Flashdance, Little Women, and Labyrinth. There are also nods to musical behemoths such as Wicked, Gypsy, The Music Man, Once on this Island, Mean Girls, The Muppet Movie, and Hadestown. Making Stranger Sings relevant to pop culture and Musical devotees alike.

The musical was previously produced in a proscenium setting, but as we see here, an all-new staging concept, where the audience is seated in the round. Allowing the performers and audience alike to interact with one another throughout the evening. Another zany twist is the idea that Will Byers is the only one in the cast not played as a physical human, but rather in a nod to Avenue Q, in puppet form. Will is controlled and voiced by Caroline Huerta, who masterfully excels at her craft here, but more on that later.

From top to bottom, this cast excels in all areas. Not a weak link in this well-oiled machine.

As Hopper, Nickolaus Colon is exceptional. He brings every mannerism from the Hopper we know and love. His comedic timing is meticulous down to the finest detail, and his vocals are masterfully crafted.

Jeremiah Jay Garcia is a masterclass as Dustin. His expert skills at Choreography, and his comedic timing leap off the stage. He is in the moment from start to finish and spot on at every turn. He provides great vocals throughout on his many musical moments, and you never want to take your eyes off of him, wondering what he will do next.

Megan Griggs makes a hilarious turn as Barb Holland, everyone’s favorite missing ginger. With a nod to Mama Rose, and even Regina George, Megan shines like the brightest star in the room. Her vocals are unmatched here.

Tampa native Caroline Huerta makes her hometown return as Joyce/Will. Her masterful skills at puppetry are on full display here. She gives the puppet human-like qualities and masterfully changes between Will/Joyce with ease. However, her turn as the “Winona Ryder,” Joyce is where her brilliance lies. Her vocals are impressive, but her comedic timing is some of the best I’ve seen in some time. Her moments with Hopper are hilarious. There is this moment where Joyce is surrounded by characters portrayed in the almost meta-verse of Winona Ryder that will have you in stitches. A true hometown return at its finest, Caroline owns the stage.

Kyle Mangold plays everyone’s favorite bad boy Steve/Jonathan. The difference in character arcs that each of these characters display are a true testament to Kyle’s talent. To go from being a complete chauvinistic ass-hat to being this misunderstood brooding loner is no small task. Kyle handles the two with masterful skill, and his turn as Eleven’s evil mad scientist father is a sight to uphold. Top it off with wonderful vocals, Kyle’s performance here is masterful.

As Lucas, Patrick Saint Age is a wonderful addition to the company. His moments with Dustin and Mike show true friendship, and his vocals and skills with choreography really shine. Changing into multiple characters throughout the night is no small task, and Patrick handles it with the utmost precision.

Nic Scott delivers an exceptional turn as Mike. His vocals are expertly crafted, his tenor is meticulously delivered and he could sing anything, and his comedic timing is exquisite. He excels in portraying multiple characters throughout the night, but it's his moments with Eleven that truly shine. You see Mike’s heart and the adolescent love he has for Eleven, and he wears his emotions on his sleeve. He’s too nervous to tell her, and it hits home with the audience because we have all been there at one point in our youth. There’s a moment on roller skates that needs to be experienced for all of its hilarity.

As Nancy/Eleven, Catie-Charlotte Warren delivers ten-fold. She is great as Nancy, and her moments with Steve and Barb are wonderful to watch. Her true star turn is with Eleven. Im sure it can be slightly un-nerving playing one of the biggest pop-culture references of the last few years, but Catie handles the task with expert precision. She embodies all that Eleven stands for, and delivers her iconic moments to great cheers from the audience. Her vocals in all of her solo moments really shine, and make her a stand-out of the evening.

Director Nick Flatto has assembled a top-notch team both on and off the stage to bring this hilarious trip to the Upside Down to life. Lighting Designer Jo Averill-Snell evokes the perfect mood for the brooding and sometimes eerie points of the show. Allowing us to be swept away into the world of these characters. Costume Designer Newt Rametta, brings together all of the 80’s nostalgia, and allows moments for these characters to have a true sense of their own personality. Associate Director/Choreographer Ashley Marinelli brings exceptional moments of movement to the stage, and helps the characters move throughout the space with ease. The choreography is expertly timed and perfectly campy, fitting wonderfully into the world of the show. Music Director Michael Kaish gets the most out of his performers in every aspect and helps their vocals shine to the rafters. Nicole Jeanine-Smith and Sofia Pickford, make for the perfect Stage Management team, helping move the story along at an expertly delivered pace.

Director Nick Flatto delivers an expertly paced, no-holds-barred production. Delivering the most fun you will have at the theater. The seamless scenic moments and costume changes that happen so fast your head will spin make Stranger Sings a wild ride. This 2-hour spectacle will have you hanging on the edge of your seat and rolling in the aisle with laughter.

Stranger Sings: a Musical Parody is the perfect nod to 80’s Nostalgia and a wonderful representation of the story of Stranger Things. Fall in love with your favorite characters all over again, as they take you on a trip to the Upside Down, that is unlike anything you have ever experienced, and one you will no sooner forget. Spend a little time in Hawkins, Indiana, let's get weird together! Tickets for Stranger Sings can be found by visiting the button below.

PHOTO CREDIT: EVAN ZIMMERMAN OF MURPHYMADE