Review: A Breathtaking, Poignant Lens Shines On GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY at Straz Center

“Pain comes in all kinds...physical, spiritual...indescribable.”- Dr. Walker

“How can you love someone that ain’t got a soul?” -Nick Laine

“Tonight’s story begins and ends at a guesthouse in Duluth, Minnesota, in the winter of 1934.” These were the opening words spoken by Dr. Walker, as he sets the scene. An evening of love, pain, suffering, interloped with a lush score based on the music of Bob Dylan.

Girl from the North Country, is a dramatic musical with a book by Conor McPherson (The Weir), and songs with music and lyrics by the great Bob Dylan. The show made its Off-Broadway premiere at The Public Theatre from September 30, 2018- December 22, 2018. This transfer featured an all-American cast and was helmed after the successful run at London’s Old Vic a year prior, and following a limited 12-week run shortly thereafter at the Noel Coward Theatre in London’s West End.

North Country began previews on February 7, 2020, at Broadway’s Belasco Theatre, with an official opening date of March 5, 2020. After the novel COVID-19 Pandemic shuttered Broadway Theaters a mere 7 days later, Girl from the North Country resumed performances on October 13, 2021. On January 12, 2022, producers of the show announced its final performance would be January 23, with plans to reopen at another Broadway house in the Spring. The show, however, reopened at the Belasco for a limited engagement running from April 29, 2022, intending to conclude on June 19th.

It was later filmed for “future public release,” whereas Producers Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons, stated, “We feel that now was the right time to capture this incredible production...This was the right time with the right cast, and everything fell into place perfectly. This story is beautiful and deserves to be seen by audiences all over, even if they can’t make it to the theatre.”

In May of 2022, an announcement was made, that Girl from the North Country would embark on a North American tour, launching in the fall of 2023, subsequently the perfect segway for our purposes here today.

The centralized plot behind Girl from the North Country, takes place on the shores of Lake Superior in the winter of 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota, in the midst of the Great Depression. Narrated by Dr. Walker the town’s physician, and specifically the physician to the Laine family.

Nick Laine, the head of the household, is the proprietor of a run-down guesthouse, that throughout the story sees its fair share of visitors. The Banks are beating on his door with the threat of foreclosure, and Nick is at wit’s end trying to save his family from imminent homelessness. His family, his wife Elizabeth suffers from a form of dementia which explores her journey from a catatonic state, to a burst of childlike antics with no inhibition. Also in the guesthouse are their son Gene, and their adopted daughter Marianne.

Marianne is five months pregnant, to which the story never reveals the father, and Nick is trying to help solidify her future, by way of introducing her to Mr. Perry, the town’s aging shoe mender. The trouble here lies in the fact that Marianne, is an African-American woman living in a white household, as she was abandoned at birth, and the Laines took her in and raised her.

Gene can’t seem to make sense of the direction his life is headed. One minute he wants to become a writer, and other times he goes on alcohol binges, rendering him unable to hold down a job. To make matters worse, Kate, the woman he has been seeing, announces she is marrying a man with more prospects in life.

Nick soon becomes involved with Mrs. Neilsen, a resident of the guest house, and the two dream of a better life once her settlement comes through, and she is paid the money that is owed to her.

The Burkes are also in residence, and their son Elias, has a learning disability.

Everything changes in an instant, one night when two men, Marlowe, a self-revered Bible salesman, and Joe, a down-on-his-luck Boxer, seek shelter at the guesthouse.

The lush score interweaves its way amidst the text and will leave you breathless. Coupled in part by the powerful, enigmatic vocals delivered by the top-notch cast leaves nary a dry eye in the room.

Bob Dylan’s music is centrally located in the story, helping to propel the action forward, and allow the audience to take a journey with its characters, but Dylan himself is not a character in the story, nor is he ever mentioned. The story takes place in Dylan’s birthplace of Duluth, Minnesota, and its setting is ushered in a mere seven years before Dylan’s birth. All the songs are performed on instruments that would have been readily avail in 1934. McPherson stated that Dylan’s record company approached him in hopes of creating a stage work featuring Dylan’s music, and in no way should be considered a jukebox, but rather a story in which characters reveal themselves, and their circumstance throughout using economic writing.

The cast assembled here is truly other-worldly and will shake you to the core.

Alan Ariano as Dr. Walker, and subsequently the Narrator of our tale, has a subtlety in his deliverance. His voice is tender, and his delivery smooth, as if he was broadcasting on an old victrola, you almost wait to hear the crackle from a needle on a record.

As the Burkes, David Benoit, Jill Van Velzer, and Aidan Wharton each help propel their plights forward within the story. Jill Van Velzer’s voice is soaring at times and her moments with the drums is truly moving to experience.

Ben Biggers is truly magnetic as Gene Laine. Constantly making your eyes focus on his every move. The smooth nature of his tenor is well established, and fully realized here. He is grounded in every moment he’s on stage, making for a truly breathtaking performance. His moments with Chiara Trentalange’s Kate will pull at your heart.

Jennifer Blood’s stirring, and captivating performance as Elizabeth Laine is something other-worldly. An almost out of body experience that needs to be witnessed. Going from one extreme, one high, to one low is hard for even the most seasoned performer. Jennifer tackles this plight with gusto, and her vocals in “Like a Rolling Stone,” will blow you away. Reminiscent of an early Carole King, Jennifer’s performance here is Earth shaking, and will render you defenseless.

Matt Manuel delivers a stirring performance as Joe Scott, a boxer who is down-on his luck. His vocals are smooth as silk, and would even give the likes of Taye Diggs a run for his money. You see his heart on his sleeve, especially in moments with Marianne. The nature of his plight is effortlessly grounded here, and you are invested in the journey. His rendition of “Hurricane,” will live rent-free in my mind for some time to come.

Sharae Moultrie delivers a heart wrenching performance as Marianne Laine. From the moments she enters she captures your heart. Her vocals are unmatched here, and her stirring rendition of “Tight Connection to My Heart,” is soaring, and deserves a standing ovation all its own. Her journey of self-discovery is fully realized here, and in its grounded nature, Marianne’s story swells and flies off the stage and into our hearts.

Jay Russell’s Mr. Perry is expertly captured here. Its almost sinister, and you get the sense that there is more under the surface. His moments with Marianne will make your skin-crawl and its an almost perfect shock-inducing rendering.

John Schiappa’s Nick Laine is perfect. As if the likes of Christopher Meloni was onstage in front of us. You get the sense that he is at wits end, and the human nature behind his eyes is captivating to witness. We know he loves Elizabeth, but how far does love go when it becomes out of your hands? A ground-shaking performance delivered by John.

Kate Draper is fully rendered by the talents of Chiara Trentalange. You sense the subtlety in her betrayal of Gene, and she adds an additional layer to the story.

Jeremy Webb is astounding as Reverend Marlowe, the self-fashioned Bible Salesman. There is almost something sleazy about his presence. The booming nature behind his almost Operatic Tenor is goose-flesh-inducing. You get a sense he is up to no good and his plight is one to watch.

As Mrs. Neilsen, Carla Woods vocals are top-notch. Her subtlety in her love for Nick drives her plight, and I could listen to her sing anything. A wonderful addition to this beautiful company.

Rounding out the exceptional company is our Soloist/Ensemble members, Ashley D. Brooks, Justin Michael Duval, Kelly McCormick, Hosea Mundi, Kyle Sherman, and D’Marreon Alexander. Each adding a unique layer to the telling of the story, and coupling with outstanding vocals, makes them a great addition to the company.

A technical beautiful rendering makes Girl from the North Country, a feast for the eyes, the ears, and ultimately the soul. Allow yourself to be swept away back to 1934 in the boughs of the Great Depression, with beautifully rendered scenic elements and costumes designed by Rae Smith. Capturing the look and feel of the time period in Minnesota with moveable set pieces, and projections making this a captivating rendering. Paired with exceptional lighting design elements by Mark Henderson, it evokes almost its own unique character into the story, highlighting the scenic elements by Hale. With Sound Design by Simon Baker catapulting into the droves of the story, and Movement Direction by Lucy Hind, allowing us to be swept away through beautiful tableaus and expertly timed choreographed movements that paint the perfect picture of small midwestern community.

Fans of Dylan, and sweeping epics, will be captivated by Girl from the North Country. With expert Direction by Conor McPherson, allow yourself to swept away into a time period of yesteryear. Where life, may not be simpler, but the heart of the human spirit is alive and well. Coupled with a lush score of Bob Dylan’s music spanning 50 years of his career. Girl from the North Country tackles ideals on alcoholism, race, mental illness, financial fears and catastrophes, and how hope can live and thrive or die on the vine. Taking the Carol Morsani stage by storm through March 31,2024, tickets can be purchased by visiting www.strazcenter.org.

“Sign on the window says, "Lonely"

Sign on the door said, "No company allowed"

Sign on the street says, "You don't own me"

Sign on a porch says, "Three's a crowd"

Sign on a porch says that three's a crowd.”

PHOTO CREDIT: EVAN ZIMMERMAN OF MURPHYMADE