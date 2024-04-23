Previews: #NOTONEMORE at Tampa International Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Playwright Deborah Bostock-Kelley, Creative Loafing 2023 finalist for "Best of the Bay Best Playwright," is set to captivate audiences with her latest drama, #NotOneMore, at the upcoming Tampa International Fringe Festival this June. The play, entirely performed and produced by a dynamic ensemble of 14 women, is a poignant exploration of the impact of gun violence, told through the lens of those who have lived it.

#NotOneMore is a two-act play that delves into the turbulent aftermath of a school shooting, addressing themes of high school bullying, mental health, and sexual trauma. The narrative seeks to restore a sense of normalcy in a world where such tragedies have become all too common.

PICTURED: Back Row: Olya V Lin, Beth Behner, and Amy C. Ragg. Front Row: Alex Hooker, Jazmyn Dukes, Elysia Rosado, Madison Pulica, Alana Sasdelli, Naomi Sample, and Kym Welch. Missing from photo: Deborah Bostock-Kelley, Molly Dakota Ganong, and Samantha V Parisi.

Directed by Bostock-Kelley, the performers and creative team are Madison Pulica (Maddie), Molly Dakota Ganong (Erika), Alex Hooker (Shannon), Alana Sasdelli (Em), Jazmyn Dukes (News Director), Beth Behner (Pastor), Kym Welch (Wendy), Amy C. Ragg (Rose and Assistant Director), Naomi Sample (Aubrey), Elysia Rosado (Stage Manager), Olya V Lin (Music), and Samantha V Parisi (Promotions).

"Women's voices are important, especially in theatre, because theater is an avenue for change. It's important that women are able to take control of their own narratives rather than following the narrative a man provides for us, as we've done for literal centuries," says Saselli.

Adds Ragg, "We have to write the stories that only we can tell. To have the luxury of a female playwright, female directors, female crew, and female cast should become more the rule than the exception if we ever hope to create a world that values all genders equally."

In #NotOneMore, the first act presents a gripping scene where teen survivors are thrust into the spotlight of a live news TV program, compelling them to share their experiences. This act is a powerful reminder of the importance of listening to our youth when they worry about their safety and future.

In the second act, the narrative shifts to a church support group, where mothers and a teen survivor unite in search of healing and solidarity. It is a moving portrayal of the human capacity for resilience and the bonds that form in the wake of shared tragedy.

This play is a testament to the strength of those who endure and a call to action for those who can enact change. It's about connecting with the stories beyond the headlines and sparking a movement toward meaningful change.

Hooker, a high school student and youngest cast member, asserts, "This play is significant because it brings awareness to the issues that are often ignored or misunderstood by the public." Lin adds, "We need to bring attention to hard things so we can find ways to fix them. No child should have to go through a shooting, and we hope by putting on this play that, people will be shaken enough to start actually solving the problem."

Don't miss the opportunity to witness #NotOneMore, a play that transcends mere performance to become a catalyst for reflection and reform. Experience the power of storytelling and the collective voice of women in theatre this June 8, 9, 11, 15, and 16 at the Tampa Fringe. Tickets are priced at $18 and can be purchased at www.notonemoreplay.com. Stay updated by following NotOneMore_play on Instagram.