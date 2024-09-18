Previews: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at Stageworks Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stageworks Theatre presents the thought-provoking play What the Constitution Means to Me from September 27 to October 13, 2024. Written by Heidi Schreck, the play tells the story of four generations of women whose lives were shaped by the Constitution. The production features a talented cast, including Raleigh Lockett, a 15-year-old actor who plays Thursday Williams, a teen debater.

Photos: James Zambon Productions

Lockett has put in significant effort to prepare for the role of Williams. "To prepare for this role, I had to research the amendments used and court cases that went along with it, as well as play with different relationships between my fellow cast members," she shared.

According to Raleigh, the most challenging aspect of the role is fitting essential pieces of information into a short timeframe. "Since it's a debate, I have a span of 30 seconds to 2 minutes to get each of my points across. I have to make sure I'm very clear and put emphasis and pauses on certain words while staying in the pocket."

The first table read was one of her most memorable moments during rehearsals. "It was the first time we really got to share our interpretations of the text, and seeing everyone form into their characters was truly magical," Lockett recalled. The performances of fellow cast members, particularly Matt Depasquale and Kari Goetz, left a lasting impression. "Gigi Jinnewein, our director, and I both looked at each other with our jaws dropped because his voice and overall demeanor were just so perfect for this role. Kari Goetz's performance that day was definitely a tear-jerker."

The themes of What The Constitution Means to Me, such as women's rights and immigration, resonate strongly with the current political climate. "The plays' themes are so relevant to what's going on today, and it's not sugar-coating anything, which I think is so powerful and eye-opening," she noted. "I know so much more about the constitution than I previously did because of this show."

Her favorite scene in the play is at the very end, where the cast gets to be themselves and answer questions submitted by the audience. "After really driving our points home, it's nice to cool down and come up with stuff on the spot as ourselves." The most rewarding part of being in this production for Lockett is the ability to share important ideas from their perspective. "We have four different generations involved in this play, from Generation Z to Boomer, so it's nice that I can provide my insight."

She believes that the play is highly relevant to today's society. "Things are actively changing in our country, and the more we know about our Constitution, the more we can help protect and defend our rights. Especially with the upcoming election, it's crucial now more than ever that we know what's going on."

As voters prepare for the upcoming elections, Lockett hopes "voters will learn to research about our candidates and the policies they believe in. Hopefully, they'll research about what Congress plans for our country as well."

Lockett believes that the play will inspire young people to engage with and understand their constitutional rights, especially in the context of voting. "We'll learn that we are the future of this country, and if we want to make change, we have to start now. I have learned that I can make a difference right now by being able to give voters a different look at things and making my voice heard."

What The Constitution Means to Me is September 27-October 13 at Stageworks Theatre, 1120 E Kennedy Blvd. Learn more at www.stageworks.org.

