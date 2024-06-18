Previews: Patel Conservatory's THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at Straz Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This summer, Patel Conservatory invites you to plunge into the vibrant and whimsical world of Bikini Bottom with their latest production, "SpongeBob the Musical," running from June 21-22 at the Straz Center’s Ferguson Hall.

Under the direction of Michelle Petrucci, the theater chair at Patel Conservatory, a talented cast of high school to college-aged students is set to bring the beloved underwater characters to life. "We have a cast of 23," shares Petrucci, emphasizing the youthful energy that will infuse the production.

Appearing in the musical is as SpongeBob - Luami Costa, Patrick - Chris Lowery, Sandy - Stella Duncan, Squidward - Desi Olmeda, Krabs - Jadon Milne, Pearl/Ensemble - Jelissa Matos, Plankton - Wade Pollock, Karen/Ensemble- Sofia Pickford, Perch/Patchy/Ensemble - Markos Halkias, Mayor/Ensemble - Mileena Ruiz, Larry/Ensemble - Manny Gaspar, Electric Skates/Ensemble -Jayden Garner, Markos Halkias, Alex Schell, Mrs. Puff/Ensemble - Natalie Erickson, Old Man Jenkins/Ensemble - Alex Schell, Security Guards/Ensemble - Alex Laurinaitis, Angel Vasquez, Foley Artist - Moira Patterson, Ensemble - Sofia Acebedo, Brynlie Beckman, Manuel Gaspar, Gabriella Reto, Jackson Rodriguez, Angie Tharitimanont, and Jillian Waters.

The show also features a team of older student assistants, including Patel Conservatory Theater apprentices and alums. They contribute to various aspects of the production, from props and build to running crew. Notably, Fran Werner, a Patel Conservatory Theater alumnus, is the Associate Choreographer, showcasing the Conservatory's commitment to nurturing its students' growth and professional development.

Petrucci reveals that this production boasts unique twists, such as a professional team of designers collaborating to bring the vision to life and introducing the Pro Technical Theater Track program. This initiative lets students learn directly from professional designers and technicians, offering invaluable hands-on experience during tech week and performances.

Recreating the underwater world of Bikini Bottom posed its own set of challenges, but the team rose to the occasion. "We worked to bring this cartoon to life by leaning into the crazy and zany world of the cartoon," Petrucci explains, highlighting the comedic talents of the students and the fast-paced scenic and costume changes that add to the show's dynamic energy.

Memorable behind-the-scenes moments have been a staple of the rehearsals, with spontaneous comedic instances making their way into the final production and one such moment involved a quick change mishap that turned into a creative storytelling opportunity, adding to the show's charm and humor.

According to Petrucci, the most exciting musical number is the opening sequence, 'Bikini Bottom Day,' which sets the stage for SpongeBob's world and introduces the audience to the iconic characters. Die-hard SpongeBob fans can also look forward to surprises and Easter eggs hidden throughout the stage, ensuring a delightful experience.

When asked if there are any Easter eggs for die-hard SpongeBob fans to look out for,” she responds, “Absolutely! Plenty of SpongeBob merch can be found throughout the stage, and there are some jokes only true SpongeBob fans will understand!”

At its heart, 'SpongeBob the Musical' conveys a message of collaboration and unity. "The story these characters are telling in this 'episode' of SpongeBob is coming together to work towards a goal," Petrucci reflects, hoping the audience will take away the importance of community strength and working together.

In line with Patel Conservatory's commitment to accessibility, an ASL interpreter will be present at Friday evening's performance, ensuring that the joy of theater is shared with as broad an audience as possible.

Don't miss the opportunity to experience this underwater adventure that combines the magic of theatre with the heartwarming lessons of SpongeBob. Get your tickets now for a show that will make a splash with all ages. Visit www.strazcenter.org/events/2324-season/patel/the-spongebob-musical.

Comments