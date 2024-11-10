Photos: THE MOUNTAINTOP at American Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



American Stage is currently presenting Katori Hall's Pulitzer Prize-winning play following Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the last night of his life. He's joined by sharp-tongued hotel maid Camae (played by Kayland Jordan, who was previously seen in last season's The Figs). When Dr. King learns of Camae's true identity – and her intentions – he's prompted to reflect on his triumphs, doubts, fears, and hopes for the future…along with its inevitability. Check out production photos below!

Premiering in 2009, The Mountaintop was both lauded and criticized for its portrayal of a flawed Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The role of Dr. King will be played by Brandon Burditt. Burditt's past credits include Pass Over (Lost Nation Theatre), King Lear (Illinois Shakespeare Festival), and American Stage's 2022 production of The Colored Museum, directed by Keith Arthur Bolden.

Bolden is returning to direct The Mountaintop. Bolden's film credits include “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” and “Till,” the 2022 biographical drama following Mamie Till, educator, activist, and mother of Emmitt Till.

In lieu of evening shows on Wednesdays and Thursdays, the theatre will hold morning matinees for local high school students. A discussion of The Mountaintop's themes will follow the show. The weekday student matinees are also open to the public.

The Mountaintop runs November 6 - 24, Wednesday-Sunday.

Photo Credit: Chaz D. Photography



Brandon Burditt

Brandon Burditt

Brandon Burditt

Kayland Jordan and Brandon Burditt

