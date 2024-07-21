Jobsite's ROCKY HORROR Adds Additional Performances

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW is now on stage through Aug. 9 at the Straz Center, where Jobsite is resident theater company. Joining 2pm performances added last week for Sat. July 27 and Aug. 3, the resident theater company of the Straz Center has just added two final dates: Thu., Aug. 8, and Fri., Aug. 9, both at 7:30pm. With these additions, no further dates may be added. Both performances are on sale now, starting at $24.50.

Straight-laced Brad Majors and his fiancée Janet Weiss, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter as they look for a phone to call for help. As their innocence (and more) is stripped away, they encounter a castle-full of wild characters while the not-so-good Dr. and his motley crew unveil his latest creation — a Charles Atlas-inspired beefcake named Rocky. Give yourself over to absolute pleasure at this iconic landmark of musical theater and — now over 50 years old – enduring part of popular culture.

The live musical version of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW predates both the 1975 film adaptation and the audience participation phenomena that followed. THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW is not the exact same as The Rocky Horror Picture Show – dialogue, songs, timings, and so on will be different than what folks are accustomed to if they only know the film that was adapted from the original live stage show.

Jobsite heartily encourages fans to dress up and come ready for a great time! They sell a kit with approved props for the production for $10, t-shirts are also available for $25. Read the FAQ to better help prepare for the do's and don't of this unique experience.

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW is presented in the Straz Center's Jaeb Theater. The Sun., July 28, performance is ASL-interpreted. Today, tickets start at $24.50 but prices increase by date and location based on demand. For tickets, visit the Straz website or call 813.229.7827. Visit Jobsite's website for more information on the production, including the cast and creative team.

Photo Credit: James Zambron Productions

