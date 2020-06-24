International Plaza Will No Longer be Home to New Dine-in Movie Theater

The Tampa Bay Times had reported that a new CMX Cinemas dine-in movie theater will no longer be coming to International Plaza.

International Plaza was planning for the construction of the theater, as well as a bowling and bocce ball restaurant, but hadn't begun construction prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Taubman Properties, which owns the mall, said it never signed a lease with the movie theater company. The movie theater company has since filed for bankruptcy.

In a statement, Taubman stated: "While CMX may have filed permits, that's a standard course of action prior to a lease being signed to speed up the process of getting to construction, and ultimately to opening, if a lease is signed,"

Taubman continued to say:

"We continually speak with a variety of tenants to curate the right merchandise mix for International Plaza and our other properties...We will make an announcement regarding new tenants when it is appropriate to do so."

