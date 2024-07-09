Inner Circle Announce Summer World Tour Stop In St. Petersburg

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



From performances all over the United States to tour stops at international destinations around the world, the members of Inner Circle, the Bad Boys of Reggae are performing all over this summer including in St. Petersburg at the Tampa Bay International Carnival on July 14.

Inner Circle, the Grammy Award winning reggae band is world renowned for the Bad Boys movie theme song Bad Boys. Another hit song Sweat (A La La La La Long) is now certified Gold in the United Kingdom over 30 years after its release. Brothers Ian Lewis and Roger Lewis founded Inner Circle over 50 years ago. The band is celebrating over 50 years of playing reggae music together and is a token of love and longevity within the industry.

"We look forward to performing and spreading the love and positive message of reggae music," said Ian Lewis, co-founder of Inner Circle.

Upcoming Tour Stops:

Saturday, July 13: Inner Circle performing Live in Area 142 (142 Minutemen Causeway) Cocoa Beach, FL (noon to 10 pm) Free Concert.

Sunday, July 14: Tampa Bay International Carnival 2024 (Inner Circle and Kes the Band) at Albert Whitted Park (480 Bayshore Drive SE, St. Petersburg, FL) 10 am to 10pm.

July 19: Inner Circle performing live on UB40 Red Red Wine Tour in Park City, UT

July 20: Inner Circle performing live on UB40 Red Red Wine Tour in Fort Hill, ID

July 21: Inner Circle performing live on UB40 Red Red Wine Tour in Tacoma, WA

July 23: Inner Circle performing live at Historic Ashland Armory (208 Oak Street, Ashland, OR) at 7pm.

July 24: Inner Circle performing live at the Elsinore Theatre (170 High Street) in Salem, OR at 6:30pm.

July 26: Cheyenne Presents Inner Circle performing live at Cheyenne Depot Plaza (1 Depot Square Capital & W15th Street) in Cheyenne, WY at 6pm.

July 27: Inner Circle performing live on UB40 Red Red Wine Tour in Primm, NV

July 28: Inner Circle performing live on UB40 Red Red Wine Tour in Rohnert Park, CA

July 31: The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, CA

August 2: Friday Night Reggae at The Pool- Grand Sierra Resort (2500 East Second Street) in Reno, Nevada at 8 pm.

August 4: Inner Circle performing live on UB40 Red Red Wine Tour in Tucson, AZ

October 18: Penn's Peak (325 Maury Rd) in Jim Thorpe, PA at 8 pm.

For more information please visit www.badboysofreggae.com or to purchase tickets please, visit Bands in Town https://bnds.us/lbve18.

