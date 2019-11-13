FreeFall Theatre Will Bring THE LION IN WINTER to the Stage

freeFall Theatre cordially invites you to spend the holidays with the Royal Family. The Lion in Winter plays from November 23 through December 22. Best known for the 1968 film adaptation starring Peter O'Toole and Katharine Hepburn, this viciously funny drama is a high-stakes chess game where the pieces constantly change sides, and no one is spared the sword.

Henry II has let his wife Eleanor of Aquitaine out of prison to spend Christmas with the family. But more is afoot than decking the halls with boughs of holly. Each has their eyes set on the crown for a different son. Parents, siblings, and the King of France become embroiled in a game of thrones that threatens to destroy them all.

With a wildly comic tone, despite its dramatic action, James Goldman's modern classic is the family drama that lurks beneath the upheaval of history. And you thought your family bickered at the holidays.

Joe Lauck and Stephanie Dunnam star as Henry II and Eleanor. The cast also features Eric Brandon Davis (Richard Lionheart), Joseph Michael-Kenneth (Geoffrey), Robert "Spence" Gabriel (John), Rob Glauz (Philip Capet, King of France) and Alicia Thomas (Alais Capet). The Lion in Winter is directed by freeFall Associate Artistic Director Chris Crawford. freeFall Resident Musical Director Michael Raabe has created a new score for the play.

Tickets range from $40 to $50. Discounts for groups are available. Contact the Box Office for more details. freefalltheatre.com | (727) 498-5205 | boxoffice@freefalltheatre.com





Related Articles Shows View More Tampa/St. Petersburg Stories

More Hot Stories For You