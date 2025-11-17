Don Was to Bring The Pan-Detroit Ensemble to the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre February 12

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre will present Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble on Thursday, February 12 at 8 p.m., part of the bassist, composer, and six-time Grammy winner’s newly announced U.S. tour. The Clearwater engagement will feature repertoire from Groove in the Face of Adversity, released by Mack Avenue Records, alongside a live rendition of The Grateful Dead’s Blues for Allah to mark the landmark album’s 50th anniversary. Tickets are on sale through Ruth Eckerd Hall.

The Pan-Detroit Ensemble includes saxophonist Dave McMurray and keyboardist Luis Resto, joined by Vincent Chandler, John Douglas, Jeff Canaday, Mahindi Masai, Wayne Gerard, and Steffanie Christi’an. “There’s a unique sound and feel to Detroit that permeates the music in a way that resonates all over the globe,” said Was. “There’s a rawness, a lack of pretension, and an unmistakable underlying groove that reflects the people and culture of the entire city.”

Was’s five-decade career spans work as a producer, bassist, composer, and longtime leader of Blue Note Records. His production credits include The Rolling Stones, Bonnie Raitt, Bob Dylan, John Mayer, and Willie Nelson. He also leads the Don Was Detroit All-Star Revue, co-hosts The Don Was Motor City Playlist on WDET-FM and Dinner with Don Was on SiriusXM, and tours internationally with Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros.

Ticket Information

Tickets start at $39.50 and are available at the Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by phone at 727-791-7400, or online. The Raymond James Central Ticket Office, located at 1111 N. McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater, is open Tuesday–Thursday from noon to 6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m.–6 p.m., and Saturday noon–6 p.m. The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre Box Office will open two hours prior to showtime.