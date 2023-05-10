David Foley, Jr. to Lead World Premiere Musical OZ at FreeFall Theatre Company

OZ plays freeFall June 2 through July 9.

Preempted from freeFall's 19/20 season, this much-anticipated world-premiere musical by freeFall's artistic director Eric Davis and resident music director Michael Raabe finally takes its turn. OZ explores the genius of L. Frank Baum and his complicated relationship with his most famous creation, the Land of Oz. This is the story of a dreamer at the dawn of a new age who reinvented the fairy tale in a distinctly American way, painting an idealized and magical vision of a world where witches might be good, and what you're seeking is already inside you.

OZ stars David Foley, Jr. (Broadway National Tour of The Phantom of the Opera), Melissa Minyard (Broadway's Les Miserables) and Drew H. Wells (freeFall debut!). Tampa Bay favorite Roxanne Fay returns to freeFall as Matilda Joslyn Gage with Elizabeth Meckler (American Stage's Ragtime) as Dorothy.

"We are so excited to present this cast to Tampa Bay audiences," says Matthew McGee, freeFall's Outreach and Marketing Director. "This show is about family and freeFall is lucky to have so many returning favorite performers like Roxanne Fay, Melissa Minyard and David Foley Jr. join us in iconic roles as well as work with Elizabeth and Drew for the first time."

OZ is directed by Eric Davis with musical direction by Michael Raabe. The writing duo has been working on this production for many years and look forward to its premiere this summer.

OZ plays freeFall June 2 through July 9.

Located in West St Petersburg, freeFall Theatre Company is one of Tampa Bay's most exciting professional theatre companies. freeFall was founded in 2008 and moved into its current space at 6099 Central Avenue in 2011. freeFall presents a varied range of classical and new works that are bold, daring, and diverse and presented in ways that invite, entertain, and challenge audiences. All freeFall productions are produced and presented locally using acclaimed theatre professionals from across the country including many that make Tampa Bay their artistic home. In addition to a full season of shows, freeFall also presents an award-winning series of cabarets, concerts, and special programming as part of their Tandem Series.




