Creative Loafing Announces First Batch Of Local Restaurants Bringing Ten Days Of Burger Specials To The Tampa Bay Area
Join Creative Loafing and local Tampa Bay area restaurants for the fifth annual Tampa Bay Burger Week, featuring exclusively-priced burger specials $10 and under from October 17th through 27th.
How it works: Each participating restaurant will offer a burger special ranging in style from classic to new school. Burgers and burger specials will be priced $10 and under, depending on the location. A full list of participating restaurants, burger prices, and details will be available online at tampabayburgerweek.com prior to the start of Burger Week. When dining, simply ask for the Tampa Bay Burger Week special to enjoy that specific restaurant's offering.
Featuring:
1933 Pub & Grill
Bay Cannon Beer Co
Burger Monger
BurgerFi
FarmTable Cucina
Ford's Garage
Garrison Tavern
Haven
La Fondita de Leo
Locale Market
Park & Rec DTSP
The Avenue
The Birch & Vine
The Cider Press Café
Thee Burger Spot
Yeoman's Cask & Lion
& many more to be announced
During Tampa Bay Burger Week, diners are encouraged to enter the Tampa Bay Burger Week photo contest by taking a photo of themselves, their delicious burger, or Burger Week experience and posting their photo on Instagram by adding their location at the participating restaurant and tagging #TampaBayBurgerWeek. Each entry will be automatically entered to win a pair of VIP tickets to CL's next event, gift cards from select participating Burger Week locations, and $200 in CL Deals. Bonus: Each restaurant visited and tagged on Instagram automatically gets an additional entry into the contest. For more information on CL Deals, visit cldeals.com
For more information on Tampa Bay Burger Week, visit tampabayburgerweek.com.