Cast Set For THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY at TampaRep

Based on the best-selling novel, and developed by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown and Pulitzer Prize winner Marsha Norman, The Bridges of Madison County captures the lyrical expanse of America's heartland along with the yearning entangled in the eternal question, "What if...?" Winner of the 2014 Tony Award for Best Score and Orchestrations, this sweeping romance about the roads we travel, the doors we open and the bridges we dare to cross will leave audiences breathless.

Award winning Tampa Repertory Theatre is proud to present The Bridges of Madison County , a musical tale of passion that ignites between two strangers on a quiet Iowa farm. Francesca, a housewife yearning for connection, encounters a charismatic photographer who alters the course of her life. With a soaring score and a powerful script, this musical asks the question: what if you had the chance to rewrite your story? Experience an unforgettable journey of love, loss, and the choices that shape us.

Directed by Michelle Petrucci, whose performance and creative credits span Broadway national tours and regional theaters across the country with musical direction by Juan Rodriguez, who leads the eight-piece band, the show stars Tampa Bay favorite Emilia Sargent as Francesca and Broadway veteran Michael Hunsaker as Robert Kincaid. The cast also features Jonathan Van Dyke as Bud, Michael Gregory as Charlie, Amanda Cappello as Marge, Troy Ochoa-Rowland as Michael and Megan Lisko-Snelling as Carolyn. The ensemble includes Katie Davis, Santiago Arbelaez, Ryan Sturm, Summer Kiesel, Ben Sutherland, and Mariela Zeno

Production Stage Manager is Crystal Solana Bryan assisted by Amari Riewold, with scenic design by Chris Pyfrom, lighting design by Jo Averill-Snell, sound design by Maria Baez-Reinoso, props design by Dean Wick, costume design by Andrea Herrera, and technical direction by Steve Graybill. The Bridges of Madison County is presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

