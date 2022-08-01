Cast Announced for the Regional Premiere of EXHIBITS AT THE ZOO at ThinkTank Theatre

ThinkTank Theatre has announced casting for the regional premier of 'Exhibits at the Zoo', by Matt Harmon. 'Exhibits at the Zoo' was a Showcase Finalist at ThinkTank's 2021 International TYA Playwright's Festival. The show received a staged reading in the festival featuring local professional talent, and included a talkback with the playwright, Matt Harmon. The play has also received the Distinguished Achievement Award at the 2019 Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival. ThinkTank Theatre will now present 'Exhibits at the Zoo' as a full production at Stageworks Theatre August 12th-21st with a preview on August 11th and a Relaxed Performance on August 13th at 3:00pm.

The cast consists of Tampa area favorites and ThinkTank veterans Landon Green (Eli) and Colleen Cherry (Beggar). Another area favorite, Kaylie Horowitz (Liba), will be making her ThinkTank debut. The play also features former ThinkTank Young Artists' Ensemble member Jake Perez (Mendel), now a freshman at the University of Central Florida in addition to a number of current YAE company members Brilee Gold (Shlomit), Jadon Milne (Shmuel), Noah Perez (Soldier/Ensemble/Mendel Understudy) and Sofia Pickford (Ensemble). The regional premier is directed by Kara Gold-Harris.

'Exhibits at the Zoo' follows Mendel, an imaginative, bright boy that finds joy in the most unlikely places. The only thing keeping this joy contained is the German Occupation of his home city in Warsaw, Poland. When Mendel finds a German soldier's camera while begging in the Plac, a new world is unlocked for him where he sees things as he wishes to see them. However, his parents know this camera, coupled with Mendel's inability to produce vocalized sound, make him a target. As Mendel, his parents, and everyone around them grapple with the dangers of imagination under persecution, Mendel refuses to let his dreams be crushed.

Relaxed Performances



As a part of our vision to provide a theatrical experience that welcomes everyone, we plan to offer Relaxed Performances for all of our Main Stage Productions. For these shows, we'll adjust various elements to ensure that audience members with sensory based sensitivities can join us!!! Our relaxed performances are open to everyone and are especially crafted to enhance the show-going experience for members of our special needs community, families with younger children, and any theatre goer who might enjoy a more relaxed show experience!

Tickets

Tickets for 'Exhibits in the Zoo' and the other readings that will be part of the 2022 TYA Playwrights Festival can be found at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2188907®id=101&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fstageworkstheatre.org%2Fthinktank-playwrights-festival%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or by calling 813.374.2416. Student and Group Pricing is available. Consider purchasing a Festival Pass to see 'Exhibits in the Zoo' and get preferred seating to our 2022 Festival Showcase Finalist Readings, 'The Most Awesomest Epic Superhero Movie Ever' by Matthew Henderson on August 14th and 'Star Stuff' by Kimberlee Stone on August 20th.