Bloody Mary Battle, Unlimited Brunch Coming To Tampa River Center
Saturday mornings are for mimosas and brunch, and Creative Loafing and Tampa Bay area restaurants have an absolutely irresistible brunch invitation: a unique opportunity to sample unlimited brunch bites by local restaurants while sipping on bottomless mimosas, enjoying spectacular downtown Tampa riverfront views, voting on your favorite bloody marys, and much, much more on Saturday, February 22nd, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Tampa River Center at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park (402 W. Laurel St. in Tampa).Tickets are on sale now at brunchedtampabay.com and a portion of proceeds to benefit Current Initiatives of Tampa Bay. Featuring sampling by:
18 Bagels
7th + Grove
American Social
Anchor and Brine
Bulla Gastrobar
Ella's Americana Folk Art Cafe
Grillsmith
Luv Child
Maple Street Biscuit Company
Simply Done Donuts
The Cake Girl
Zukku
& more Plus, a bloody mary battle featuring:
Park & Rec
Ella's Americana Folk Art Cafe
Shuffle
& moreThe following pricing structure will be in effect: Advance Pricing ($10 savings)
Now through February 21st
VIP Admission $100 | General Admission $60 Day-Of Pricing (if available)
February 22nd
VIP Admission $110 | General Admission $70 VIP Admission includes:
• Early entry for an extra hour of sampling without the crowds from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
• Passed brunch hors d'oeuvres during VIP-only hour:
Wild Mushroom Tart | wild mushrooms, fresh herbs, mascarpone cream cheese (V)
Shrimp Cocktail Shooter | creole-poached, horseradish cocktail sauce
Chorizo-Stuffed Baby Portabellas
Shrimp + Grits Croquette | Alabama white BBQ sauce
Chicken + Waffle Bite | buttermilk fried chicken, Belgian waffle square, pecan-maple butter
Pimento Grilled Cheese | white bread, with smoked tomato jam (V)
• VIP lanyard + swag
• Reusable commemorative cup
• Unlimited brunch samples from more than 10 local restaurants
• Bottomless mimosas
• Bloody mary sampling
• Vote on Tampa Bay's Best Bloody Mary
• Photobooth
• + other fun surprises! General Admission includes:
• Unlimited brunch samples from more than 10 local restaurants
• Bottomless mimosas
• Bloody mary sampling
• Vote on Tampa Bay's Best Bloody Mary
• Photobooth
• + other fun surprises! Designated Driver Admission includes:
• Unlimited brunch samples.
*No alcohol is included with this ticket.* For more information on Brunched 2020, visit brunchedtampabay.com