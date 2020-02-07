Bloody Mary Battle, Unlimited Brunch Coming To Tampa River Center

Saturday mornings are for mimosas and brunch, and Creative Loafing and Tampa Bay area restaurants have an absolutely irresistible brunch invitation: a unique opportunity to sample unlimited brunch bites by local restaurants while sipping on bottomless mimosas, enjoying spectacular downtown Tampa riverfront views, voting on your favorite bloody marys, and much, much more on Saturday, February 22nd, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Tampa River Center at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park (402 W. Laurel St. in Tampa).

Tickets are on sale now at brunchedtampabay.com and a portion of proceeds to benefit Current Initiatives of Tampa Bay.

Featuring sampling by:18 Bagels7th + GroveAmerican SocialAnchor and BrineBulla GastrobarElla's Americana Folk Art CafeGrillsmithLuv ChildMaple Street Biscuit CompanySimply Done DonutsThe Cake GirlZukku& more

Plus, a bloody mary battle featuring:Park & RecElla's Americana Folk Art CafeShuffle& more

The following pricing structure will be in effect: Advance Pricing ($10 savings)

Now through February 21st

VIP Admission $100 | General Admission $60 Advance Pricing ($10 savings)Now through February 21stVIP Admission $100 | General Admission $60 Day-Of Pricing (if available)

February 22nd

VIP Admission $110 | General Admission $70 Day-Of Pricing (if available)February 22ndVIP Admission $110 | General Admission $70 VIP Admission includes:

• Early entry for an extra hour of sampling without the crowds from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

• Passed brunch hors d'oeuvres during VIP-only hour:

Wild Mushroom Tart | wild mushrooms, fresh herbs, mascarpone cream cheese (V)

Shrimp Cocktail Shooter | creole-poached, horseradish cocktail sauce

Chorizo-Stuffed Baby Portabellas

Shrimp + Grits Croquette | Alabama white BBQ sauce

Chicken + Waffle Bite | buttermilk fried chicken, Belgian waffle square, pecan-maple butter

Pimento Grilled Cheese | white bread, with smoked tomato jam (V)

• VIP lanyard + swag

• Reusable commemorative cup

• Unlimited brunch samples from more than 10 local restaurants

• Bottomless mimosas

• Bloody mary sampling

• Vote on Tampa Bay's Best Bloody Mary

• Photobooth

• Unlimited brunch samples from more than 10 local restaurants

• Bottomless mimosas

• Bloody mary sampling

• Vote on Tampa Bay's Best Bloody Mary

• Photobooth

• Unlimited brunch samples.

• Unlimited brunch samples.

*No alcohol is included with this ticket.*





