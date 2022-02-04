BWW Previews: TAMPAREP BRINGS KING LEAR to USF

On stage now at USF through February 20 is TampaRep's production of KING LEAR.

Producing associate Jim Sorensen is excited to bring the story back after a 30-year absence from stages across Tampa Bay.

"Given the pride and divide we've all experienced over the last couple of years, I'm certain our diverse community of theatre-goers will resonate with the plights of these characters," explained producing artistic director Emilia Sargent.

In honor of the late artistic director C. David Frankel, his widow, Connie LaMarca-Frankel, and daughter-in-law Megan Lamasney will direct the piece.

KING LEAR is the debut of an educational collaboration between TampaRep and the USF School of Theatre and Dance. For this production, students will study and create under the guidance of professional designers working on the project. And In addition, C. David Frankel will be memorialized with an annual scholarship at USF.

KING LEAR features Michael Mahoney as Lear, Roxanne Fay as The Fool, Jim Wicker as Gloucester, Jack Holloway as Kent. Jada Griffin, K Chinthana Sotakoun, and MacKenzie Aaryn will play Lear's daughters, Goneril, Regan, and Cordelia. Gloucester's sons are Cranstan Cumberbatch as Edmund and Matthew Frankel as Edgar. Additional cast members are Dean Wick as Albany, Jeff Lukas as Cornwall, Harrison Baxley as Oswald & Burgundy, and Chase Tomberlin as Knight.

Fay spoke about her character, The Fool.

"I enjoy my scenes with the character of Kent very much. The two of them are honest and loyal to Lear, and they have great regard for each other and a great sense of play," said Fay. "Fools and clowns are unique in Shakespeare. They are often the only characters "telling it like it is." In King Lear, Fool serves as Lear's conscience, companion, and his final touchstone to reality."