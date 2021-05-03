BWW Previews: AMERICAN STAGE BRINGS POP UP PERFORMANCE: UNCAGED to The Factory

To celebrate the return of in-person theatre to the community, American Stage is presenting Pop-Up! Performances: Uncaged on May 14-16 at The Factory St. Pete's outdoor venue, an ideal backdrop for live entertainment in a safe outdoor setting.

Starring American Stage Improv veterans, Ricky Wayne and Gavin Hawk along with Patrick A. Jackson (A Raisin in the Sun), Jim Sorensen (Mamma Mia!), Bonnie Agan (Good People), Julia Rifino (Mamma Mia!), John Perez (Shakespeare Lite: Romeo & Juliet), and Donovan Whitney (Between Riverside and Crazy), Uncaged is co-directed by associate artistic director Kristin Clippard and director of education Tiffany Ford, with music direction by Juan Rodriguez. The performance is a collection of original parodies of popular songs, performances, spoken word poetry, and sketch comedy vignettes celebrating emerging from social isolation.

"There is no script. This is a variety show made up of several different acts. We've been curating the acts. We have a medley of song parodies, sketches written specifically for this moment in time, and some monologues that the performers created. It's a wonderful mishmash of things," said co-director Kristin Clippard. "We wanted to capture this moment in time. We are coming out of a time of social isolation, and we're all longing and yearning to be together again. We wanted to have a night that would be celebratory, fun, and really just about being back together again. That was the sentiment that informed the creation of Uncaged."

Uncaged's monologue performers were asked to meditate on what this last year has meant to them and what they've learned.

"We asked what they're taking away from this time or what they're looking forward to. It's their take of what this time has meant to them in their lives."

Outlandish, fun, and heartfelt are adjectives ensemble performer John Perez used to describe the original production.

"Uncaged is our way to celebrate and poke fun at the more quirky lifestyle adjustments we had to make over the last year," said John. "The message of the show is that it is both okay and important to find the humor in the craziness that is our lives - whether it's your pets getting tired of you or kids not wanting to go back to school. It's okay to find those moments to laugh and sing and live your best life."

Kristen explained that her goal was to capture on stage the excitement everyone is feeling at being in public again.

"The word Uncaged encapsulates the idea of we're all being released out into the world together again. The overall message of the show is 'we can get through this together.' This show is for anyone ready to be out in public and enjoy a good laugh with their community, anyone who is curious about the new venue, The Factory, and what that means to the arts in St. Pete, and certainly anyone who's living in the area can come out and enjoy the show."

Uncaged runs May 14-16 at 7 PM. Tickets are now on sale at americanstage.org/popup for $30 general lawn admission, $24 for American Stage Members. Ticket availability is limited each evening. American Stage requires temperature checks, socially distanced seating, and masks. Attendees are asked to bring their own blankets and chairs and can bring food and beverages, except for alcohol. The Factory St. Pete is located at 2622 Fairfield Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712. American Stage Members will be able to watch the production virtually in the days following the live performances as a benefit of their membership.