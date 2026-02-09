AN EVENING WITH JEFF FOXWORTHY Comes to Ruth Eckerd Hall This April

🎭 NEW! Tampa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tampa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ruth Eckerd Hall will present An Evening with Jeff Foxworthy on Friday, April 24 at 8 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 13 at 10 am.

Jeff Foxworthy is one of the most respected and successful comedians in the country. He is the best-selling comedy-recording artist in history, a multiple GRAMMY Award nominee, and the author of over 26 books. In 2014, he was inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame. While widely known for his redneck jokes, his comedy extends beyond that, exploring everyday family interactions and human nature—often compared to the style of Mark Twain.

Jeff will be filming an all-new comedy special this April, which is set for release later this year. His latest comedy special, The Good Old Days, is currently streaming on Netflix. Jeff also has his own comedy channel Jeff and Larry's Comedy Roundup on SIRIUSXM, which showcases the best in American comedy. Foxworthy has created multiple games, including Relative Insanity and See What I Mean, which use his humor for interactive fun. His television hosting credits include A&E's live auction show What's It Worth?, NBC's comedy competition Bring The Funny, and several seasons of FOX's Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?. He also hosted The American Bible Challenge for GSN, narrated Lifetime's The Week the Women Left, and led CBS's The American Baking Competition.

A pioneer of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, Foxworthy co-created and starred in Blue Collar TV on the WB network. The Blue Collar Comedy Tour films were among Comedy Central's highest-rated programming, selling millions of units and earning a GRAMMY nomination. His other comedy specials include Them Idiots Whirled Tour (2012) with Bill Engvall and Larry the Cable Guy.

As an author, Foxworthy has released several New York Times bestsellers, including The Redneck Dictionary series, How to Really Stink at Golf, How to Really Stink at Work, and children's books such as Dirt On My Shirt, Silly Street, and Hide!!!, the latter winning a Mom's Choice Award.

Foxworthy has voiced characters in various animated films, including Handy Smurf in The Smurfs and Smurfs 2, Reggie the Rooster in Racing Stripes, Lyle in The Fox and the Hound II, and more. His final solo comedy album, Have Your Loved Ones Spayed or Neutered, debuted at #1 on the Billboard Comedy Charts.

From 1999 to 2009, he hosted The Foxworthy Countdown, a syndicated country music radio show, earning a CMA nomination for Broadcast Personality of the Year. His achievements also include an HBO special, two Showtime specials, a Cable ACE Award nomination, and a People's Choice Award for The Jeff Foxworthy Show.

Beyond comedy, he founded Foxworthy Outdoors, a brand dedicated to outdoor products. His You Might Be A Redneck If… calendars have sold millions of copies through Andrews McMeel Publishing.

Tickets start at $67.75 and are available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com. The Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall is located at 1111 N. McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater and is open Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 6 pm, Friday, from 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturday, from noon to 6 pm. The Raymond James Central Ticket Office will open two hours prior to show time.