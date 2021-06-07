YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Will Be Performed By Stage Crafters Community Theatre in June
Performances run through June 13, 2021.
Stage Crafters Community Theatre has announced its upcoming production of the Mel Brooks musical, Young Frankenstein.
From the creators of the record-breaking Broadway sensation, The Producers, comes this monster new musical comedy. The comedy genius, Mel Brooks, adapts his legendarily funny film into a brilliant stage creation - Young Frankenstein!
Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced "Fronk-en-steen") inherits his family's estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor (pronounced "Eye-gore"), and a leggy lab assistant, Inga (pronounced normally), Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors. "It's alive!" he exclaims as he brings to life a creature to rival his grandfather's. Eventually, of course, the monster escapes and hilarity continuously abounds.
Performances will run June 4-13. Purchase tickets here.