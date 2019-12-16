Just Two Weeks Left To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Tallahassee:
Best Choreography of a Musical
Best Costume Design
Best Direction
Best Featured Vocalist
Best Leading Actor in a Musical
Best Leading Actress in a Musical
Best Leading Actress in a Play
Best Lighting Design
Best Musical
Best Musical Direction
Best Orchestra in a Musical Production
Best Play
Best Stage Manager
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Jessica Lea Patty - HAIRSPRAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 23%
Brooke Schellpfeffe - PINKALICIOUS: THE MUSICAL - The School of Theatre at Florida State 14%
Emma Kerr - AIDA - Leon Performing Arts 7%
Julianne Babel - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - The School of Theatre at Florida State 14%
Jason Estala - MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 12%
Machelle Thompson / Colleen Towey - AIDA - Leon Performing Arts 12%
Dallas Pollei - MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 12%
CHRIS Núñez - PINKALICIOUS: THE MUSICAL - The School of Theatre at Florida State 9%
Jessica Lea Patty - HAIRSPRAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 8%
Katerina McCrimmon - A NEW BRAIN - The School of Theatre at Florida State 11%
Hannah Trowell - PINKALICIOUS: THE MUSICAL - The School of Theatre at Florida State 7%
Avianna Tato - HAIRSPRAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 6%
Bradley Betros - HAIRSPRAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 15%
Aaron Mckenzie - HAIRSPRAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 7%
Jonah Watson - LEGALLY BLONDE - Quincy Music Theatre 6%
Avianna Tato - HAIRSPRAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 15%
Elaina Zweiner - LEGALLY BLONDE - Quincy Music Theatre 8%
Hannah Trowell - PINKALICIOUS: THE MUSICAL - The School of Theatre at Florida State 8%
Jena Brooks - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - The School of Theatre at Florida State 22%
Amanda Fernandez-Acosta - MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - FSU Lab 21%
Jordan Marcum - OUR TOWN - Monticello Opera House 18%
Carrie Barton - HAIRSPRAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 13%
Nate Wheatley - PINKALICIOUS: THE MUSICAL - The School of Theatre at Florida State 11%
Josh Hemmo - A NEW BRAIN - The School of Theatre at Florida State 10%
HAIRSPRAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 12%
PINKALICIOUS: THE MUSICAL - The School of Theatre at Florida State 10%
A NEW BRAIN - The School of Theatre at Florida State 10%
Tom Ossowski - A NEW BRAIN - The School of Theatre at Florida State 12%
Jessica Lea Patty - HAIRSPRAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 10%
Gayle Seaton - PINKALICIOUS: THE MUSICAL - The School of Theatre at Florida State 9%
HAIRSPRAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 23%
A NEW BRAIN - The School of Theatre at Florida State 15%
GYPSY - Quincy Music Theatre 10%
SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - The School of Theatre at Florida State 24%
MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 22%
OUR TOWN - Monticello Opera House 15%
Julia Bodolay - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - The School of Theatre at Florida State 12%
Kerry Oreo - HAIRSPRAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 10%
Sarah Mattis - A NEW BRAIN - The School of Theatre at Florida State 10%
Aaron McKenzie - HAIRSPRAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 12%
Aaron McKenzie - A NEW BRAIN - The School of Theatre at Florida State 11%
Michael Pisani - HAIRSPRAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 10%
Best Costume Design
Best Direction
Best Featured Vocalist
Best Leading Actor in a Musical
Best Leading Actress in a Musical
Best Leading Actress in a Play
Best Lighting Design
Best Musical
Best Musical Direction
Best Orchestra in a Musical Production
Best Play
Best Stage Manager
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.