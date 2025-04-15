YES YES YES Comes to Riverside Theatres

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



What happens when attraction and desire meet the complexities of communication and consent? Yes Yes Yes is a thought-provoking theatrical experience explicitly crafted for young adults, coming to Riverside Theatres on 27th May.

Jamie and Ari like each other. So do Karin and Tom. They may be at different parties, but their stories start the same – until they don’t.

Blending part documentary, part confession, and part open conversation, Yes Yes Yes delves into the essential yet challenging topics of healthy relationships, desire, and consent. Featuring audience interaction and an intimate solo performance, the show is humorous and heartfelt, ensuring an engaging and empathetic experience for young audiences and caregivers alike.

The work is relatable and revelatory, developed through in-depth interviews with a diverse range of teenagers. It creates a space where audiences can navigate difficult conversations with openness and understanding.

Humorous, witty and moving, Yes Yes Yes sparks conversation where conversation can be difficult!

Yes Yes Yes is more than just a performance – it’s a catalyst for crucial discussions on one of the most pressing issues young people face today. By sparking dialogue in an accessible and innovative way, the show empowers its audience with knowledge and confidence, making it an unforgettable night of contemporary theatre.

Comments