World Premiere Of The Untitled Haunted House Project Web Series Announced

Nat and Lacy have big dreams but zero funding. To raise money for their indie theatre company, they decide to produce a haunted house. When they gather a production team of dysfunctional weirdos with big personalities (a.k.a: typical theatre professionals), they learn that everyone has different ideas about what they find scary. Should they include a vampire blood orgy or Hamlet's ghost? Can it be a musical? And why does the dramaturg know so much about Australian serial killers?

The Untitled Haunted House Project Web Series is a satirical mockumentary that explores the absolutely terrifying experience of making indie theatre. "It's like Waiting for Guffman meets What We Do in the Shadows," says creator/director Rachel Kerry.

The Untitled Haunted House Project Web Series is created by theatre director/filmmaker Rachel Kerry. It stars Violette Ayad, Gemma Clinch, Enya Daly, Emily Edwards, Melissa Kahraman, Hagen Marsh-Brown, Jacob McClean, Ariadne Sgouros, Harrison Sweeney. It is written by Rachel Kerry in collaboration with the cast. It is assistant directed by Philip Enego, production designed by Heather Middleton, with original music composed by John Culkin.

The Untitled Haunted House Project Web Series is now streaming on Youtube. New episodes will be arriving in 2021.

