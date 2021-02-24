Victorian State Ballet in Heading To Sydney With THE LITTLE MERMAID

The Concourse has announced that the Victorian State Ballet is returning in April to perform its much loved underwater fairytale Little Mermaid on Saturday, April 10 at 7.30pm and Sunday, April 11 at 2.30pm.

Little Mermaid is a widely known well loved story, immersing the audience amidst the Hans Christian Anderson fairy tale classic.

The choreography by Michelle Sierra is a stunning display of classical ballet by the 35 member cast, with elements of physical theatre. Magnificent costumes full of vibrant colour, sets and props, accentuate the beauty and splendour of this magical place, together with the outstanding skill, artistry & technique of the artists of the Victorian State Ballet.

The young mermaid Ariel (performed alternately by Alana Puddy or Janae Kerr) dreams of a life beyond the sea. She bears witness to a shipwreck and comes to aid of a drowning sailor. Having saved his life and having delivered him back to shore, she seeks the council of the wise sea crone who advises her that all gifts come with a warning and grants her the gift of transformation. Re-united with her sailor, she struggles to conform with human ways and quickly discovers life in a palace, chasing a prince (Charlie Morton) and navigating her new legs is not as easy as she dreamed!

VSB is auditioning for young NSW dancers to join the Sydney Little Mermaid cast (aged 10 years to 17 with strong basic ballet technique) Auditions will be held at The Concourse on Saturday 13th March 2021 from 9:00am to 4pm. Facebook.VSB/Auditions

"We might be facing ongoing state border restrictions, but we feel that it is vital to the recovery and ongoing future of our wonderful dance industry, including building and nurturing the hope and passion in our young generations of dancers coming up now, that we continue to plan and prepare for a better year this year with as many performances possible." Michelle Sierra VSB, MD.

Book Now: Mon to Fri 9am to 5pm

Call +61 8075 8111 or visit www.theconcourse.com.au