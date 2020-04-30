VIDEO: Tune In To 'Ensemble Theatre Conversations' With Todd McKenney

Ensemble Theatre presented the latest 'Ensemble Conversations' for people to stay connected to the theatre during this period of isolation. This week you can hear Ensemble Theatre Ambassador and iconic Australian actor Todd McKenney.



Todd wowed audiences in SIX DANCE LESSONS IN SIX WEEKS alongside the legendary Nancye Hayes AM in 2006 and then reprised the role 10 years later. His 'Casting Couch' and cabaret shows have been firm favourites with our audiences.



Led by Ensemble Theatre's Artistic Director Mark Kilmurry, each week people can tune in on Facebook for Ensemble Theatre's latest news and a glimpse behind the scenes.



Ensemble Conversations features interviews with actors and creatives, exclusive scene reads, interactive Q&A sessions and more. Ensemble Ambassadors Georgie Parker, Kate Raison and Brian Meegan, writer Melanie Tait and director Priscilla Jackman were the first to start the brand new series answering questions about the world of theatre and television. Stay connected and join our online conversation. #ensemblesydney



This is a wonderful way for theatregoers to keep in touch with us at Ensemble. We are working hard on developing our 2021 Season which is set to feature plays which you may have missed this year. Look out for more special guests talking about all things theatre said Mark Kilmurry.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You