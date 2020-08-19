Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VAN GOGH ALIVE Tickets On Sale Tomorrow

The world's most acclaimed and visited multi-sensory COVID-aware experience celebrating one of the most feted artists of all time.

Aug. 19, 2020  

This is no ordinary art exhibition. Van Gogh Alive is the large-scale, multi-sensory experience that has inspired over 6 million people across 50 cities around the world including Rome, Milan, Berlin, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Moscow and many more.

The digital spectacular opens on Friday 18 September 2020 for a strictly limited COVID-aware season at The Royal Hall of Industries. The Royal Hall of Industries is registered as a COVID-safe venue.

At Royal Hall of Industries, adjacent to the Entertainment Quarter, 1 Driver Ave, Moore Park. Wheelchair accessible. From Friday 18 September for a strictly limited season. Tickets/Bookings: www.vangoghalive.com.au.

Masks will be required by all guests prior to entry and throughout the experience. If you have forgotten your mask, a disposable mask will be available for purchase.



