Tickets on Sale This Week For BACK TO THE FUTURE in Sydney

Tickets go on sale this Friday 14th February for the Australian premiere season of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical. The production, winner of the Olivier Award for Best New Musical, will welcome audiences for the first time on Australian soil at the Sydney Lyric from Friday 26th September.

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode”. Bob Gale is the co-creator and co-writer of the Back to the Future film trilogy alongside Robert Zemeckis, and Alan Silvestri composed the iconic film score for the series.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando and features a multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team that includes Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow, illusions by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, and dance arrangements by David Chase.

The musical is based on the first film which sees rock ‘n’ roll teenager Marty McFly accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence. A dazzling production, with one point twenty-one gigawatts of electricity each and every performance, BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical promises thrilling stagecraft and a timeless story for audiences of all ages.

Casting for the Australian premiere season, including the highly coveted roles of Marty McFly and Doc, will be announced in coming months.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical will be produced in Australia by John Frost for Crossroads Live Australia and Colin Ingram for Colin Ingram Ltd.

The Australian premiere of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is proudly supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency Destination NSW.

