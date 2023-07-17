Tickets on Pre-Sale For GREASE in Melbourne and Sydney

The musical stars Joseph Spanti and Annelise Hall, with Patti Newton, Jay Laga’aia and Marcia Hines as Teen Angel.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Jake DuPree Joins Cast of BLANC DE BLANC ENCORE Photo 1 Jake DuPree Joins Cast of BLANC DE BLANC ENCORE
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 2 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
Video: First Look at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Australian Premiere at Sydney's Capitol Theatre Photo 3 Video: First Look at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Australian Premiere at Sydney's Capitol Theatre
IL DIVO to Tour Australia in October & November Photo 4 IL DIVO to Tour Australia in October & November

Tickets on Pre-Sale For GREASE in Melbourne and Sydney

Tickets are now on pre-sale for the Sydney season of the No. 1 Party Musical GREASE, which opens in Melbourne in December 2023 and Sydney from March 2024. GREASE has also announced the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre as the Official Charity Partner.

In addition to this, GREASE’s very own “Sandy”, Annelise Hall, is delighted to be the official Ambassador for Olivia’s Walk for Wellness this year, which will take place on Sunday 8 October at the Alexandra Gardens – one of Olivia’s favourite places in Melbourne. The walk can also be completed virtually for those not in Melbourne on 8 October.

Supporters will gather on the day to continue Olivia’s legacy and raise much needed funds for the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre. All funds raised will go towards wellness programs that reduce the side effects of cancer treatment and help people with cancer to thrive.

As well as Annelise Hall, some of Australia’s favourite performers are joining the cast of the multi-million dollar stage production of GREASE, including Patti Newton as Miss Lynch, Marcia Hines as Teen Angel, Jay Laga’aia as Vince Fontaine and Joseph Spanti in the coveted role of Danny. 

Tickets for the Melbourne season are currently on sale and tickets for the Sydney season of GREASE go on sale Friday 21 July via Ticketmaster. 

Featuring dazzling costumes and all those unforgettable songs from the movie, including Summer Nights, Sandy, Hopelessly Devoted to You, You’re The One That I Want, Greased Lightnin’, and Grease is the Word, GREASE really is “fast, furious and thrilling, an injection of raw energy… and fun, fun, fun!” (The Daily Mirror, UK).

Since the show’s Broadway premiere and the hit movie starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John – which went on to become the highest grossing movie-musical of all time – the Tony Award nominated GREASE has triumphed across the globe, with its irresistible mix of adolescent angst, vibrant physicality and 1950s pop culture. 

Further fundraising initiatives for the GREASE partnership with Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre will also be announced in the coming months.

To find out more about Olivia’s Walk for Wellness on Sunday 8 October and to sign up for the walk either virtually or in person, please visit https://www.walkforwellness.com.au/

