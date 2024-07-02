Tickets On Sale Next Week for Michael Boyd's Magic & Illusion Spectacular MYSTIQUE State Theatre

Michael Boyd returns to Sydney's State Theatre with his spectacular magic and illusion show MYSTIQUE for two shows only on Friday 4 October 2024. 

By: Jul. 02, 2024
Tickets On Sale Next Week for Michael Boyd's Magic & Illusion Spectacular MYSTIQUE State Theatre
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

After a hugely successful season last year internationally acclaimed illusionist and Australia's Got Talent finalist Michael Boyd returns to Sydney's State Theatre with his spectacular magic and illusion show MYSTIQUE for two shows only on Friday 4 October 2024. 

LATEST NEWS

Tickets On Sale Next Week for Michael Boyd's Magic & Illusion Spectacular MYSTIQUE State Theatre
Sydney Symphony Orchestra Presents A Special Family Concert In Time For July School Holidays
Cult Cabaret LA CLIQUE Announces 20th Anniversary Special
REVIEW: Todd McKenney and Shane Jacobson Are Delightful In Neil Simon's THE ODD COUPLE

Featuring some of the world's most impressive illusions (designed and built by the same team that works alongside the famous David Copperfield), including, direct from Las Vegas and at a cost of over $50k Michael's most deadly contraption, The Scorpion.  

In addition to jaw-dropping escapes, levitations, transformations, special effects and mind-blowing disappearances, Boyd's incredible production will surprise and delight.

Born in Melbourne, Michael Boyd's magician grandfather taught him all about the world of magic and by the age of 13, Boyd joined the Young Magicians Magic School to hone his craft.

Following high school, he hit the road performing three shows a day until getting his big break on the TV show “Pot Luck”. Since then, his career has skyrocketed and he's now one of the most acclaimed in the country.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos