Tickets Go On Sale Today For THE ROYAL EDINBURGH MILITARY TATTOO

The famed Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is coming to Sydney and tickets are now on sale.

This internationally renowned event staged at the historical Edinburgh Castle for the past 69 years has been witnessed by over 14 million people and is recognised as one of the world's must-see events.

The exclusive Sydney event will present four shows from 17-19 October at ANZ Stadium, Sydney Olympic Park.

The Sydney 2019 season will combine the hallmark elements of this world-famous spectacular with unique Australian and Southern Hemisphere involvement amongst the Scottish and British traditions.

Set against a full-size replica of Edinburgh Castle, the show will feature a 1,400 strong International and Australian cast including signature Pipe Bands, Highland Dancers, Fiddlers and Precision Drill Teams, together with Australian Defence Force Bands.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo will showcase its inimitable mix of music, ceremony, military tradition, theatre, dance and Celtic folklore. The replica of Edinburgh Castle will span the entire width of ANZ Stadium providing the perfect setting for this event.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo heads to Sydney direct from its annual season on the Esplanade of Edinburgh Castle, Scotland, where it continues to boast sell-out performances, entertaining more than 220,000 people every summer.

Tickets for this extraordinary theatrical event can now be purchased online through Ticketek. Visit www.edinburghtattoosydney.com.au

NSW Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney, Stuart Ayres said "The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is a must-see iconic event. It's rare for this global phenomenon to leave its home in Scotland, so we are absolutely delighted it will visit Sydney exclusively in October. The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is expected to attract more than 59,000 overnight visitors who will generate about $37 million in visitor expenditure, which is fantastic news for our State's economy," Mr Ayres said. "This is an incredibly unique opportunity to witness an event of this scale and prestige, so I would strongly urge anyone interested in attending to get in quick and secure their seat."

Brigadier David Allfrey, Producer and CEO of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo said: "We will bring together everything you would expect of the Tattoo: a huge Castle, a massive international cast, world class lighting, sound and special effects, some of biggest music on the planet and of course a huge audience. And, to this inspiring mixture, we are adding new elements that are unique and special to Australia. We are all looking forward it and we hope you will be proud."

Michael Cassel, Producer and CEO, Michael Cassel Group said: "The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2019 Sydney season will be a historic and exhilarating experience for all generations. There's no other production in the world steeped in such tradition, pageantry, music and theatre. I'm incredibly excited to be presenting this international spectacular, with a taste of Australia."





