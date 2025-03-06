The Rob Guest Endowment Opens New Chapter

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Rob Guest Endowment is opening a new chapter in its story. Since its inception in 2009, the Endowment has sought to foster excellence in the music theatre industry. This year the Endowment will launch a new initiative providing training, opportunities and support to aspiring Australian performers with a focus on inclusivity and diversity.

In 2025 the Rob Guest Endowment is oﬀering Industry Audition Insights Workshops in Sydney and Melbourne which aim to open the door to the workings of the audition room and the skills required to participate in Australia’s professional music theatre industry as a performer.

The workshops will be presented in two parts:

Part 1 - Virtual Self-tape Audition Workshop

This workshop is a free, virtual session delivered via zoom that oﬀers information and practical applications on self-tape delivery. Presented by some of Australia’s leading casting agents and theatre creatives, this one-hour session is a skills-building opportunity for anyone who is aspiring to audition for musical theatre via self-tape. There will also be information provided on how to apply for the second part, the Audition Skills Workshop.

Part 2 - Audition Skills Workshop

This one-day workshop invites participants to identify and develop skills and strengths that will raise their understanding of the audition process. Aspiring performers will have the opportunity to work with Australia’s leading creatives in vocal, dance and acting sessions, and the day will include informal opportunities for participants to elevate their personal networks and engage with industry professionals. This workshop will be presented in both Sydney and Melbourne, and 24 participants will be selected to attend each city.

For this workshop, the Rob Guest Endowment is seeking participants aged 18-30 who can demonstrate potential as a performer and a passion for a career in musical theatre but who may not have had the opportunity to fully pursue it at this stage. Performers who have been engaged in a commercial musical at a major venue are not eligible to apply. We are looking for performers on the cusp of their career.

Vicky Jacobs, the Workshop Coordinator leading the workshop process, said, “I’m really enjoying developing these workshops which will open the door to the inner workings of our industry for aspiring performers. So often, young people feel like the process of auditioning is mysterious. This is an opportunity to learn useful skills but also to meet many of the people who will be on the other side of the audition table and take away some of the mystery around the process of auditioning.

“This is an exciting new part of the Rob Guest Endowment story and I’m so thrilled that this incredible program will go toward helping aspiring performers pursue a career in the musical theatre industry.”

The Rob Guest Endowment is thrilled to be working with Stage A Change to help deliver the Industry Audition Insights Workshops. For over seven years, Stage A Change has worked to create, amplify and sustain professional opportunities for artists of colour in Australia, and we are excited to align with and welcome their work into this program. We are committed to supporting an Australian musical theatre industry that represents the diverse and wonderful humans of Australia.

For more information about the Workshop and Theatre Lab, please go to: www.robguestendowment.com.au

